Rediff.com  » Sports » Tennis: Dimitrov downs Rune to claim title in Brisbane

Tennis: Dimitrov downs Rune to claim title in Brisbane

January 08, 2024 18:28 IST
Brisbane International champions Grigor Dimitrov and Elena Rybakina with their trophies

IMAGE: Brisbane International champions Grigor Dimitrov and Elena Rybakina with their trophies. Photograph: Grigor Dimitrov/X

Grigor Dimitrov captured his ninth career title on Sunday with a 7-6 (5), 6-4 win over top-seeded Holger Rune in the final at the Brisbane International in Australia.

The second-seeded Dimitrov recorded eight aces to dispatch the Dane in two hours, 13 minutes. The Bulgarian's title was his first since winning the Nitto ATP Finals in 2017 and his second in Brisbane (2017).

 

His 23 match wins in Brisbane are more than any other player has.

"It's been a while since I held one of these, it's a bit emotional," Dimitrov, 32, said as he lifted the trophy. "My love affair started here many years ago in Brisbane and it continues. I'm very thankful to lift the trophy again."

Rune was foiled in his bid for his fifth career title despite notching nine aces in the match.

At the Hong Kong Tennis Open, top-seeded Andrey Rublev of Russia pocketed his 15th career title with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori.

Rublev recorded five aces and won 73 percent of his first serve points to capture the match in 78 minutes.

Ruusuvuori's bid for his first career title was undone by four double faults and 13 unforced errors.

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
