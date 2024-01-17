Aus Open PIX: Andreeva shocks Jabeur; Sinner cruises

Images from Day 4 of the 2024 Australian Open in Melbourne on Wednesday.



Andreeva sends Jabeur packing





IMAGE: Russia's Mirra Andreeva celebrates after winning her second round match against Ons Jabeur at the 2024 Australian Open on Wednesday. Photograph: Tracey Nearmy/Reuters

Ons Jabeur suffered a stunning 6-0, 6-2 loss to Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva in the Australian Open second round on Wednesday as the sixth seed's bid to become the first Arab and African woman to win a Grand Slam title lay in tatters.

Jabeur began the match with a big ace down the middle but quickly found herself on the back foot as her 16-year-old opponent capitalised on some uncharacteristic errors to cruise through the opening set in 20 minutes conceding eight points.

IMAGE: This is Mirra Andreeva's fourth Grand Slam appearance. Photograph: Tracey Nearmy/Reuters

In her fourth Grand Slam main draw appearance since making her debut at last year's French Open, Andreeva showed maturity beyond her years as Jabeur desperately sought answers from her coaching team after the early jolt.



Jabeur - dubbed by fans as Tunisia's 'Minister of Happiness' - swapped her trademark smile for a more determined look and the 29-year-old held early in the next set but there was no stopping Andreeva, who raised her level again and pulled away.



Sinner races into third round





IMAGE: Jannik Sinner banged down seven aces and 26 winners, faced not a single break point over the entire contest while winning an impressive 45% of his return points.. Photograph: Tracey Nearmy/Reuters

Jannik Sinner continued his hot streak of form to race into the third round of the Australian Open for the third successive year with a 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 demolition of Dutch qualifier Jesper de Jong on Wednesday.



The 22-year-old Italian fourth seed, favoured by some as a potential champion at Melbourne Park after a stellar finish to last season, completely dominated the world number 161 under the closed roof on Margaret Court Arena.



Sinner, who banged down seven aces and 26 winners, faced not a single break point over the entire contest while winning an impressive 45% of his return points.



There were sympathetic cheers from the crowd when De Jong finally got on the scoreboard in the final set but Sinner was soon serving out to love to book a meeting with Daniel Elahi Galan or Sebastian Baez.