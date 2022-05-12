News
Messi 1st, LeBron 2nd, Ronaldo 3rd...

By Rediff Sports
May 12, 2022 17:34 IST
Lionel Messi was the world's highest-paid athlete over the last year, according to the annual Forbes list released on Wednesday.

Messi earned $130 million, a figure which includes $55 million of endorsements, during the 12-month period ended May 1, 2022, to sit atop the list of the 10 highest-paid athletes a year after finishing second to Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor.

 

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James was next on the list after bringing home a combined $121 million, shattering the $96.5 million record for an NBA player that he set last year, while Cristiano Ronaldo earned $115 million was third.

Brazilian soccer player Neymar ($95 million) and three-time NBA champion Stephen Curry ($92.8 million) of the Golden State Warriors rounded out the top five.

Forbes said its on-the-field earnings figures include all prize money, salaries and bonuses earned during the 12-month period while off-field earnings are an estimate of sponsorship deals, appearance fees and licensing income.

Check out the world's top 10 highest-paid athletes:

1. Lionel Messi



Total Earnings: $130 million
On-Field Earnings: $75 million
Off-Field Earnings: $55 million

2. LeBron James



Total Earnings: $121.2 million
On-Field Earnings: $41.2 million
Off-Field Earnings: $80 million

3. Cristiano Ronaldo



Total Earnings: $115 million
On-Field Earnings: $60 million
Off-Field Earnings: $55 million

4. Neymar



Total Earnings: $95 million
On-Field Earnings: $70 million
Off-Field Earnings: $25 million

5. Stephen Curry



Total Earnings: $92.8 million
On-Field Earnings: $45.8 million
Off-Field Earnings: $47 million

6. Kevin Durant



Total Earnings: $92.1 million
On-Field Earnings: $42.1 million
Off-Field Earnings: $50 million

7. Roger Federer



Total Earnings: $90.7 million
On-Field Earnings: $0.7 million
Off-Field Earnings: $90 million

8. Canelo Alvarez



Total Earnings: $90 million
On-Field Earnings: $85 million
Off-Field Earnings: $5 million

9. Tom Brady



Total Earnings: $83.9 million
On-Field Earnings: $31.9 million
Off-Field Earnings: $52 million

10. Giannis Antetokounmpo



Total Earnings: $80.9 million
On-Field Earnings: $39.9 million
Off-Field Earnings: $41 million

Photographs: Getty Images

