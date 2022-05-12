Messi 1st, LeBron 2nd, Ronaldo 3rd...

Lionel Messi was the world's highest-paid athlete over the last year, according to the annual Forbes list released on Wednesday.

Messi earned $130 million, a figure which includes $55 million of endorsements, during the 12-month period ended May 1, 2022, to sit atop the list of the 10 highest-paid athletes a year after finishing second to Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James was next on the list after bringing home a combined $121 million, shattering the $96.5 million record for an NBA player that he set last year, while Cristiano Ronaldo earned $115 million was third.

Brazilian soccer player Neymar ($95 million) and three-time NBA champion Stephen Curry ($92.8 million) of the Golden State Warriors rounded out the top five.

Forbes said its on-the-field earnings figures include all prize money, salaries and bonuses earned during the 12-month period while off-field earnings are an estimate of sponsorship deals, appearance fees and licensing income.

Check out the world's top 10 highest-paid athletes:

1. Lionel Messi





Total Earnings: $130 million

On-Field Earnings: $75 million

Off-Field Earnings: $55 million



2. LeBron James





Total Earnings: $121.2 million

On-Field Earnings: $41.2 million

Off-Field Earnings: $80 million



3. Cristiano Ronaldo





Total Earnings: $115 million

On-Field Earnings: $60 million

Off-Field Earnings: $55 million



4. Neymar





Total Earnings: $95 million

On-Field Earnings: $70 million

Off-Field Earnings: $25 million



5. Stephen Curry





Total Earnings: $92.8 million

On-Field Earnings: $45.8 million

Off-Field Earnings: $47 million



6. Kevin Durant





Total Earnings: $92.1 million

On-Field Earnings: $42.1 million

Off-Field Earnings: $50 million



7. Roger Federer





Total Earnings: $90.7 million

On-Field Earnings: $0.7 million

Off-Field Earnings: $90 million



8. Canelo Alvarez





Total Earnings: $90 million

On-Field Earnings: $85 million

Off-Field Earnings: $5 million



9. Tom Brady





Total Earnings: $83.9 million

On-Field Earnings: $31.9 million

Off-Field Earnings: $52 million



10. Giannis Antetokounmpo





Total Earnings: $80.9 million

On-Field Earnings: $39.9 million

Off-Field Earnings: $41 million

