News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Rohit, Virat told me not to get stressed about price-tag'

'Rohit, Virat told me not to get stressed about price-tag'

Source: PTI
May 11, 2022 15:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ishan Kishan

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan's Rs 15.25 crore winning bid from Mumbai Indians bettered the Rs 14 crore figure that Chennai Super Kings paid to retain Deepak Chahar. Photograph: BCCI/ IPL

High price-tag does create an unimaginable pressure and that's the reason why IPL auction's costliest buy Ishan Kishan was advised by current India captain Rohit Sharma and his predecessor Virat Kohli not to lose sleep over something which is not under his control.

Mumbai Indians re-bought Ishan from the auction at a staggering price of Rs 15.25 crore but so far, there hasn't been return on investment with the Jharkhand dasher accumulating only 321 runs.

 

Kishan agreed that price-tag pressure does play on one's mind for a first few days but his Team Indian seniors have specifically told him not to fret too much on the issue.

"Price tag pressure will remain for a few days but then one feels the pressure then it's always good to speak to the seniors and share your worries," Ishan said ahead of MI's match against Chennai Super Kings.

"So many seniors like Rohit (Sharma), Virat bhai (Virat Kohli) and Hardik bhai (Pandya) said I should not think about the price tag, because this is not something I have asked for."

"If someone has believed (in me), they have done it (bid that amount)."

At the highest level, one can't think too much about these things as the focus is on trying to guide the side to victory.

"Instead of thinking about price-tag, it is important how I think about improving my game and be in that zone. It helped that I spoke to the seniors as they all have been through that phase and could relate with what I was feeling."

He does feel a touch lighter after his conversations with Rohit and Virat.

"Now I feel light and price-tag is secondary now. It's immaterial if you are sold for a base price of Rs 1 crore or for a premium bid of Rs 15.25 core. What is important is to help your team win and also help others in achieving that goal."

Captain, coach asked me to play my natural game

Ishan said that skipper Rohit and head coach Mahela Jayawardene asked him to play his natural game.

"The captain and the coach asked me to play my (natural) game. Everyone has roles in the team and for me it was giving good starts and if I am set, then I have to try not to get out in 30s and 40s and convert them into big scores," said the left-handed batter. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Cannot afford to lose my line and length: Rashid Khan
Cannot afford to lose my line and length: Rashid Khan
GT: LSG: Top Performer: Gallant Gill
GT: LSG: Top Performer: Gallant Gill
'Selfish knock?' Gill shuts down trolls
'Selfish knock?' Gill shuts down trolls
Hardik Pandya is the best captain of IPL 2022
Hardik Pandya is the best captain of IPL 2022
Al Jazeera says Israel shot and killed its journalist
Al Jazeera says Israel shot and killed its journalist
HC gives split verdict on criminalising marital rape
HC gives split verdict on criminalising marital rape
Tata Motors launches Nexon EV MAX at Rs 17.74 lakh
Tata Motors launches Nexon EV MAX at Rs 17.74 lakh

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Hardik Pandya is the best captain of IPL 2022

Hardik Pandya is the best captain of IPL 2022

Kohli hints at ABD's return at RCB

Kohli hints at ABD's return at RCB

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances