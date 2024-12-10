Gukesh In Tears After Loss

IMAGE: A disappointed Dommaraju Gukesh after losing Game 12 against China's Ding Liren at the World Chess Championship in Singapore on Monday, December 9, 2024. Photographs: Maria Emelianova/FIDE

It was heartbreak for Dommaraju Gukesh as China's Ding Liren staged a dramatic comeback to win Game 12 and level the World Chess Championship match at 6-6 in Singapore on Monday, December 9, 2024.



Eighteen-year-old Gukesh took a one-point lead after his second win of the match on Sunday, breaking a sequence of seven consecutive draws. However, the experienced Liren bounced back with a stunning win after 39 moves on Monday to restore parity in the 14-game classical format.

The two players are now tied at six points each with just two games left, still shy of 1.5 points in order to win the title.



Gukesh struggled to hold back tears after the shock loss in Game 12 after a three hour, 54 minute battle.

'6-all is overall the fair result, but since I was leading after yesterday, it is a bit disappointing to lose this game,' Gukesh said.



'At least the score is still tied and two more games are remaining.'

Gukesh is vying to become the youngest-ever undisputed World Chess champion aiming to surpass the legendary Garry Kasparov, who claimed the title at 22 after defeating Anatoly Karpov in Moscow in 1985.



'It's maybe the best game I've played in recent times,' said Ding, 32.



'I just put pressure on my opponent the whole game. I did not slip like last game.'