Tchouameni lifts Real to top of LaLiga; Bayern wins

Late Tchouameni header gives Real Madrid 2-1 Las Palmas win and top spot

IMAGE: Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni. Photograph: Juan Medina/Reuters

Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni came off the bench and scored a late header to snatch a 2-1 come from behind win at Las Palmas to take his side top of LaLiga on Saturday.

After a lacklustre first-half, Real were shocked by the hosts in the 53rd minute when Javi Munoz tapped in from close-range after Sandro burst up the right and sent over a low cross.

However Real hit back in the 65th with a point-blank strike by Vinicius Jr and in the 84th substitute Tchouameni grabbed the winner with a towering header from a Toni Kroos corner.

Real lead the standings on 54 points after 21 games, two ahead of second-placed Girona who will play their 22nd league game of the season at Celta Vigo on Sunday.

Bayern win 3-2 at Augsburg to move within a point of leaders Leverkusen

IMAGE: Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller and Matthijs de Ligt applaud fans after the match. Photograph: Leonhard Simon/Reuters

Injury-hit Bayern Munich battled to a 3-2 victory at Augsburg in the Bavarian derby on Saturday to cut the gap with Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen to one point.

First half goals from 19-year-old Aleksandar Pavlovic and Alphonso Davies plus one from the league's top scorer Harry Kane just before the hour took second-placed Bayern to 47 points.

Leverkusen play later at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Bayern, whose winger Kingsley Coman suffered a suspected knee ligament injury that could rule him out for some time, conceded two penalties late in the game with Augsburg converting one of them in stoppage time.

"It was an unusual lineup for us with all the injuries and absences," said Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel. "We had a bit of luck at the start. We knew it was going to be tough against them. But then we got better and created lots of chances.

"In the end it got a bit turbulent with the two late penalties. Overall I am satisfied with the attitude and the performance of my team."

The hosts got off to a stronger start and also put the ball in the net before a VAR review cancelled out the goal.

Bayern were missing nine players through injury or international duty, including Konrad Laimer, Joshua Kimmich and Dayot Upamecano, who were all injured in the midweek 1-0 home win over Union Berlin.

They still managed to take the lead with teenager Plavlovic turning in the box and drilling home his first league goal in the 23rd minute.

Only a minute later, however, Bayern winger Kingsley Coman had to be helped off the pitch after what looked like a knee injury, piling more pressure on an already depleted squad.

"We have to wait until tomorrow for a precise diagnosis. But it does not look good. We suspect a ligament injury," Tuchel said.

The Bavarians added a second goal deep in first half stoppage time when Davies rifled in a low shot.

Augsburg bounced back seven minutes after the restart as Ermedin Demirovic was left unmarked in the box and beat keeper Manuel Neuer with a glancing header to cut the deficit.

Kane then tapped in his 23rd league goal in the 58th following a lengthy VAR review to restore Bayern's two-goal lead before Augsburg earned an 87th minute penalty.

Neuer picked the right corner and palmed Sven Michel's spot kick wide but Demirovic beat him with another spot kick in stoppage time to inject some late drama into the game.

The defeat leaves Augsburg in 12th place on 21 points.