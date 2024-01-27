Rohan Bopanna is the OLDEST Grand Slam champion!

IMAGE: India's Rohan Bopanna and Australia's Matthew Ebden. Photograph: Ciro De Luca/Reuters

India's Rohan Bopanna and Australia's Matthew Ebden won the Australian Open men’s double title 7-6, 7-5 in Melbourne on Saturday.

The second seeds, Bopanna, 43, and Ebden, defeated the pair of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori.

Bopanna also becomes third Indian to win men's doubles Grand Slam title

Bopanna, having come tantalizingly close to US Open glory twice before in 2013 and 2023, finally sealed the deal at the age of 43, marking a triumphant end to his illustrious career.

The elusive Major trophy is now his, achieved in tandem with the local talent, Ebden.