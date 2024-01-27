News
Sabalenka's Secret ritual revealed after winning AO in style

Sabalenka's Secret ritual revealed after winning AO in style

January 27, 2024 17:25 IST
Her new pre-match ritual at this tournament - signing the bald head of her performance coach in marker pen

Aryna Sabalenka

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka celebrates with the trophy after winning the final. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

Aryna Sabalenka paid special tribute to her team of coaches after retaining the Australian Open title in emphatic style to win her second Grand Slam title on Saturday.

The Belarusian became the first woman since her compatriot Victoria Azarenka in 2013 to retain the title after pummelling China's Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena.

The manner of her romp to the title without giving up a set will send out a warning to her rivals that the days when her on-court meltdowns threatened to undermine her undoubted talent are long gone.

 

Her more relaxed attitude has been reflected in her new pre-match ritual at this tournament - signing the bald head of her performance coach in marker pen.

"I think it's the biggest improvement in my game, my mindset, I'm more calm on court now and more in control," she said.

"And no matter what happened, I know that I'm gonna try my best on each point."

Aryna Sabalenka

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka celebrates with fitness coach Jason Stacy after winning the final against China's Qinwen Zheng. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

Sabalenka jokingly put the blame on her team after she was thrashed in the final of the Brisbane International warm-up tournament three weeks ago and turned to them again with trophy in hand.

"It's been an amazing couple of weeks and I couldn't imagine myself lifting this trophy one more time. It's an unbelievable feeling right now," the 25-year-old said.

"As always my speech is going to be weird. It's not my superpower, but I'll try my best," she added with a laugh.

"Team. Wow. You see guys, I put a little bit of pressure on them after the Brisbane final and we did a little bit better in this one.

"But yeah, thank you so much for being by my side no matter what. Without you, I wouldn't be able to achieve so much in this sport. I mean, without me you wouldn't be that good as well. Let's accept that."

Sabalenka also had some words for her family and for Zheng, a first-time Grand Slam finalist at the age of 21.

"I want to congratulate you Qinwen on an incredible couple of weeks here in Australia," she said.

"I know it's really tough to lose in the final but you're such an incredible player. You're such a young girl and you're gonna make many more finals and you're gonna get it."

Zheng, who was cheered on by thousands of compatriots on Rod Laver Arena and millions more back home as she sought to match her idol Li Na in winning the Melbourne Park title, was downcast.

"I feel very complicated because I could have done better than I did in this match," she said.

"This was an amazing memory for me. I'm sure there's going to be more and better in the future."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

