News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » Szczesny comes out of retirement for Barca return

Szczesny comes out of retirement for Barca return

October 02, 2024 19:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Barcelona

IMAGE: Wojciech Szczesny is seen inside the stadium before the match. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Barcelona have signed Wojciech Szczesny as a free agent, the LaLiga club said on Wednesday after the Polish goalkeeper reversed his decision to retire and come to the team's aid after they lost Marc-Andre ter Stegen to a long-term injury.

German keeper Ter Stegen underwent surgery after suffering a rupture of the patella tendon in his right knee over the weekend and he is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Inaki Pena, 25, is expected to cover for Ter Stegen but Barca have now reinforced their squad with Szczesny, who had announced his retirement last month after terminating his contract with Serie A side Juventus.

 

The 34-year-old former Poland international had one more year left on his contract at Juve, where he had replaced Italy great Gianluigi Buffon in goal.

Szczesny won the league and domestic cup three times each in more than 250 appearances for Juve but lost his place to close-season recruit Michele Di Gregorio.

Barcelona are top of the LaLiga standings with 21 points from eight games and Hansi Flick's side next visit Deportivo Alaves on Sunday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Vinesh refused to speak to Modi
Why Vinesh refused to speak to Modi
Smriti predicts! Who will win the India-Pak battle?
Smriti predicts! Who will win the India-Pak battle?
PIX: Paralympic Stars Shine Bright
PIX: Paralympic Stars Shine Bright
13 candidates in fray for PNB top job
13 candidates in fray for PNB top job
Alcaraz outlasts Sinner to win China Open crown
Alcaraz outlasts Sinner to win China Open crown
KTR behind Naga-Samantha divorce: T'gana minister
KTR behind Naga-Samantha divorce: T'gana minister
Irani Cup: Sarfaraz slams double ton, RoI in trouble
Irani Cup: Sarfaraz slams double ton, RoI in trouble

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

PIX: Bellucci attends Buffon wedding in Tuscany

PIX: Bellucci attends Buffon wedding in Tuscany

Alcaraz outlasts Sinner to win China Open crown

Alcaraz outlasts Sinner to win China Open crown

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances