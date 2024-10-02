News
Home  » Sports » Paralympic Stars Shine Bright

Paralympic Stars Shine Bright

By REDIFF SPORTS
October 02, 2024 14:01 IST
CSR Awards

IMAGE: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Indian Olympic Association President P T Usha and Paris Paralympics gold medalists Avani Lekhara and Navdeep Singh during the CSR Journal Excellence Awards 2024 in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

The CSR Journal Excellence Awards 2024 was a glittering affair held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Monday, September 30, 2024.

CSR Awards

 

CSR Awards

 

CSR Awards

The event celebrated the remarkable contributions of individuals and organisations to social responsibility, with a special focus on honoring India's Paralympic heroes.

The evening was graced by the presence of Paralympic athletes Navdeep Singh and Avani Lekhara, whose inspiring achievements have brought immense pride to the nation.

Sunil Chhetri

The event was also attended by a distinguished gathering, including P T Usha, president of the Indian Olympic Association, and football legend Sunil Chhetri.

CSR Awards

IMAGE: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla presents an award to actor Ayushman Khurana. Photograph: ANI Photo

Bollywood celebrities Ayushmann Khurrana, Vikrant Massey, Dia Mirza, and Manushi Chhillar added to the star-studded evening, lending their support to the celebration of excellence and social responsibility.

CSR Awards

 

CSR Awards

 

CSR Awards

IMAGE: Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Dia Mirza and Paris Paralympics Gold medalist Navdeep Singh during the CSR Journal Excellence Awards. Photographs: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com.

REDIFF SPORTS
