PIX: Italy legend Buffon marries partner D'Amico in intimate ceremony

IMAGE: Gianluigi Buffon and his bride Ilaria D'Amico. Photographs: Kind courtesy Gianluigi Buffon/Facebook

Former Italy and Juventus great Gianluigi Buffon married his long time partner Ilaria D'Amico on Sunday.

He posted pictures of the ceremony on his Facebook page.

IMAGE: Gianluigi Buffon with his sons Louis Thomas and David Lee.

This is his second wedding after his three-year marriage to Alena Seredova ended in 2014.

Gigi Buffon's elder sons from his previous marriage, Louis Thomas and David Lee matched their handsome father as they walked him to his bride.

IMAGE: Leopoldo Mattia plays perfect ring bearer at his parents' wedding.

Buffon has a third son, Leopoldo Mattia, with D'Amico. He served as a ring bearer.

Buffon and D'Amico have been dating for ten years.

IMAGE: Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton arrive at the wedding. Photograph: Kind courtesy vk_monica_bellucci

The wedding was held in beautiful Tuscany and was attended by some of Buffon's former Juventus teammates Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini.

Among other high profile attendees were actress and model Monica Bellucci and director Tim Burton as well as former Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli.

Buffon hung up his gloves in August 2023.

IMAGE: Buffon's former Juventus teammates Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini at the wedding reception.