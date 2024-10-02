News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » PIX: Italy legend Buffon marries partner D'Amico in intimate ceremony

PIX: Italy legend Buffon marries partner D'Amico in intimate ceremony

By REDIFF SPORTS
Last updated on: October 02, 2024 19:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Gianluigi Buffon and his bride D'Amico

IMAGE: Gianluigi Buffon and his bride Ilaria D'Amico. Photographs: Kind courtesy Gianluigi Buffon/Facebook

Former Italy and Juventus great Gianluigi Buffon married his long time partner Ilaria D'Amico on Sunday.

He posted pictures of the ceremony on his Facebook page.

Gianluigi Buffon with his sons Louis Thomas and David Lee 

IMAGE: Gianluigi Buffon with his sons Louis Thomas and David Lee.

This is his second wedding after his three-year marriage to Alena Seredova ended in 2014.

Gigi Buffon's elder sons from his previous marriage, Louis Thomas and David Lee matched their handsome father as they walked him to his bride.

Leopoldo Mattia 

IMAGE: Leopoldo Mattia plays perfect ring bearer at his parents' wedding.

Buffon has a third son, Leopoldo Mattia, with D'Amico. He served as a ring bearer.

Buffon and D'Amico have been dating for ten years.

Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton were among the special guests at the wedding

IMAGE: Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton arrive at the wedding. Photograph: Kind courtesy vk_monica_bellucci

The wedding was held in beautiful Tuscany and was attended by some of Buffon's former Juventus teammates Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini. 

Among other high profile attendees were actress and model Monica Bellucci and director Tim Burton as well as former Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli. 

Buffon hung up his gloves in August 2023.

Buffon's Juve teammates

IMAGE: Buffon's former Juventus teammates Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini at the wedding reception.

Buffon and his bride 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
This will be Arsenal's year, reckons star player
This will be Arsenal's year, reckons star player
Man City's Nunes arrested for robbery
Man City's Nunes arrested for robbery
ICC rankings: Bumrah back where he belongs
ICC rankings: Bumrah back where he belongs
Bus conductor stabbed for asking man to move from door
Bus conductor stabbed for asking man to move from door
Alcaraz outlasts Sinner to win China Open crown
Alcaraz outlasts Sinner to win China Open crown
2025 Diamond League calendar is out!
2025 Diamond League calendar is out!
India U-19 edge past Australia in thrilling Test
India U-19 edge past Australia in thrilling Test

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Why Vinesh refused to speak to Modi

Why Vinesh refused to speak to Modi

2025 Diamond League calendar is out!

2025 Diamond League calendar is out!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances