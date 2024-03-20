News
Swiss Open: Treesa-Gayatri eases into second round

Swiss Open: Treesa-Gayatri eases into second round

Source: PTI
March 20, 2024 11:49 IST
IMAGE: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand marched ahead. Photograph: BAI Media

Indian shuttlers Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand advanced to the women's doubles second round of the Swiss Open Super 300 with a straight game win over USA's Annie Xu and Kerry Xu in Basel.

Treesa and Gayatri, who made a first round exit at the All England Open last week, cruised past the American duo in 39 minutes with a 21-15, 21-12 win in the opening round on Tuesday.

 

However, the other three Indian pairs competing on Tuesday in the women's doubles main draw made first round exits.

Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam went down 13-21, 21-16, 14-21 to the fourth seeds from Hong Kong Yeung Nga Ting and Yeung Pui Lam, while Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda were ousted 4-21, 6-21 by top seeds Apriyani Rahayu and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti of Indonesia.

Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker were brushed aside 17-21, 7-21 by Indonesia's Tria Mayasari and Ribka Sugiarto.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
