News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Nagal's Miami dream ends: Falls short in final qualifier

Nagal's Miami dream ends: Falls short in final qualifier

Source: PTI
March 19, 2024 23:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sumit Nagal

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sumit Nagal/X

Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal failed to make the main draw of the Miami Open on debut after losing his final qualifying round match to Hong Kong's Coleman Wong in Miami on Tuesday.

Nagal lost 6-3, 1-6, 5-7 to the 19-year-old, squandering the advantage he secured by winning the first set.

Wong, who like Nagal is playing his first Miami Open, defeated France's Hugo Gaston 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 in his first qualifying round.

 

Earlier, Nagal showed great composure on way to a straight-set win over Canada's Gabriel Diallo to make a bright start to the tournament in his maiden appearance.

The 26-year-old, playing the first-round qualifier match, kept his nerves in the crucial stages to outwit the 6 feet 8 inches tall Canadian Diallo 7-6(3) 6-2 on Monday.

Nagal had broken into the world's top-100 last month after winning the Chennai Open.

Nagal won the tie-breaker in the first set after saving a break point in the seventh game, while he dominated the second set, breaking Diallo in the first and seventh game.

He is likely to reach a new career-high ranking of world No. 92 after this win.

In his last tournament, Nagal had lost to Milos Raonic at the Indian Wells after qualifying for the main draw following the last-minute withdrawal of Rafael Nadal.

Nagal had created quite a flutter in January when he advanced to the second round of the Australian Open. That effort had played a big part in launching him into the top-100 of the ATP rankings. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Back after 14 months! Pant to lead Delhi Capitals
Back after 14 months! Pant to lead Delhi Capitals
Lakshya Sen on course for Paris Olympics; Sat-Chi No 1
Lakshya Sen on course for Paris Olympics; Sat-Chi No 1
SEE: RCB men give guard of honour to WPL champions
SEE: RCB men give guard of honour to WPL champions
Paras resigns as Union Min after BJP opts for Chirag
Paras resigns as Union Min after BJP opts for Chirag
Students attacked: Gambian officials visit Guj varsity
Students attacked: Gambian officials visit Guj varsity
SEE: KKR pacer Starc generates bounce in warm-up game
SEE: KKR pacer Starc generates bounce in warm-up game
Cash-for-query: Lokpal asks CBI to probe Mahua Moitra
Cash-for-query: Lokpal asks CBI to probe Mahua Moitra

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

SEE: KKR pacer Starc generates bounce in warm-up game

SEE: KKR pacer Starc generates bounce in warm-up game

Cricket comes to America! T20 WC trophy tour kicks off

Cricket comes to America! T20 WC trophy tour kicks off

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances