Sinner seeks to maintain dominance over Shelton

IMAGE: Jannik Sinner holds a 4-1 head-to-head record against Ben Shelton but the 23-year-old Italian remains cautious ahead of their clash. . Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

World number one Jannik Sinner will continues his Australian Open title defence against American 21st seed Ben Shelton in the night session on Rod Laver Arena on Friday.

Sinner easily dispensed with home favourite and eighth seed Alex de Minaur in the quarter-finals and looks to have shrugged off the medical issue that left him dizzy and shaking against Holger Rune in the last 16.

While Sinner is into his fifth Grand Slam semi-final, Shelton, who turned pro in 2022, is set to play just his second after reaching the last four at the 2023 US Open.

Sinner holds a 4-1 head-to-head record against Shelton but the 23-year-old Italian remains cautious ahead of their clash.

"One of the biggest serves we have on tour," Sinner said. "He's a very aggressive player, an all-around player. He can go to the net. He can stay back.

"It's a difficult match for both of us. We know each other a little bit better now. We had some tough matches in the last year, so let's see what's coming."

AUSTRALIAN OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON FRIDAY

Here is the order of play on the main showcourts on the 13th day of the Australian Open (prefix number denotes seeding):

ROD LAVER ARENA

Day session (0100 GMT/1300 AEDT)

Mixed doubles final

Kimberly Birrell (Australia)/John-Patrick Smith (Australia) v Olivia Gadecki (Australia)/John Peers (Australia)

Men's singles semi-finals

7-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 2-Alexander Zverev (Germany)

Night session (0830 GMT/1930 AEDT)

1-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v 21-Ben Shelton (US)