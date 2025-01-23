Sabalenka one step closer to history, Badosa bows out

IMAGE: Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrates winning her semi final match against Spain's Paula Badosa. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Double defending champion Aryna Sabalenka overwhelmed Paula Badosa 6-4, 6-2 with a impressive display of raw power to reach her third successive Australian Open final on Thursday.

Top seed Sabalenka will meet the winner of second seed Iga Swiatek versus American Madison Keys, who face off in the second semi-final at Rod Laver Arena.

Sabalenka will be bidding for her fourth Grand Slam title in the women's decider on Saturday.

It was not the perfect game from the formidable Belarusian, however, as she trailed 2-0 in the first set with a slew of unforced errors.

But she soon found her mark and put her dependable forehand to work to end Badosa's run in her first Grand Slam semi-final.

"I have goosebumps. I'm so proud of myself and my team to put ourselves in this situation," said Sabalenka.

"If I put my name in history it will mean the world for me, I couldn't even dream of it ... I will go out and give everything in the final."

IMAGE: Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka hugs Spain's Paula Badosa. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

After taking the surprise early lead, 11th seed Badosa was constantly under siege on serve.

She hung tough to save a slew of break points but it felt like only a matter of time before Sabalenka crashed through her defences, which she duly did, breaking Badosa in the third and fifth games before holding firm to take the first set.

Badosa tried to conjure the fighting spirit that saw her eliminate Coco Gauff in the quarter-finals, in one of the shocks of the tournament.

But Sabalenka's pressure wore her down and she ended up double-faulting to drop serve in the third game of the second set.

IMAGE: Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrates winning her semi final match against Spain's Paula Badosa. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

World number one Sabalenka rode the momentum to a 5-1 lead before sealing the match in style with a cracking forehand down the line.

The two are good friends away from the court but it may be a while before the Spaniard can get over the defeat to hang out again with her Belarusian buddy.

"She'll probably hate me for a day or two and then we can be friends again and go out shopping. I promise we'll do that and I'll pay for whatever she wants," said Sabalenka.

Sabalenka is bidding to become the first woman to win three Australian Open titles in succession since Martina Hingis (1997-99).