Blasters blank SC Delhi, boost Super Cup semifinal hopes

Kerala Blasters FC produced a dominant display to thrash Sporting Club Delhi 3-0 in their second Super Cup Group D fixture and strengthen their semifinals prospects, in Bambolim, on Monday.

All the goals came in the first half.

A brace from Koldo Obieta (17', 23') and Korou Singh Thingujam's acrobatic strike (34') sealed a comfortable victory for the Blasters, who now sit atop league standings with six points from two matches.

The result also confirmed SC Delhi's elimination from the tournament.

For the Blasters, it was another dominant performance as they were disciplined at the back, creative in midfield, and ruthless up front.

David Catala's men were in complete control from the word go. They moved the ball fluidly, pressed high, and stretched SC Delhi's five-man backline.

Within minutes, Adrian Luna's corner found Juan Rodriguez, whose header rattled the woodwork, setting the tone for a relentless half.

Noah Sadaoui looked lively in attack, while Nihal Sudheesh's pace kept the capital side pinned deep.

The Koch-based side's breakthrough came in the 17th minute, and it was self-inflicted from SC Delhi's perspective.

Ayush Adhikari played a loose back pass, which Koldo Obieta intercepted with ease. The Spanish striker made no mistake, rifling home a right-footed strike past Vishal Yadav, who got a hand to it but couldn't keep the ball out.

Barely five minutes later, Obieta doubled his tally and his team's lead. A neat passing sequence saw Korou find Nihal, who slipped the ball into Obieta's path. The forward skipped past the SC Delhi defenders and calmly slotted the ball into the bottom corner to make it 2-0.

The third goal came in the 34th minute, the best of the night.

Captain Luna delivered a delightful scooped pass into the box, where Korou met it acrobatically, steering a right-footed finish into the far corner.

It was a goal that summed up the Blasters' creative, composed and clinical performance.