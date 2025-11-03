Ranji Trophy: Hooda punishes Mumbai with double century

IMAGE: Deepak Hooda top-scored with a brilliant 248, hitting 22 fours and two sixes in his 335-ball knock to take Rajasthan to a huge 617/6 declared in their first innings. Photograph: Deepak Hooda/Instagram

Deepak Hooda smashed a brilliant double hundred to put Rajasthan in control as they took a massive lead against Mumbai on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group D match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Monday.



Hooda top-scored with a brilliant 248, hitting 22 fours and two sixes in his 335-ball knock to take Rajasthan to a huge 617/6 declared in their first innings. The hosts grabbed a huge first innings lead of 363 runs after Mumbai were shot out for 254 in their first innings.



Yashasvi Jaiswal led Mumbai's strong reply in the second innings, with a quickfire 56 not out from as many balls, with eight fours, while Musheer Khan was unbeaten on 32 as the visitors reached 89 for no loss in 22 overs, still trailing Rajasthan by 274 runs.



Hooda, who resumed on his overnight score of 121, took centerstage with a fine knock on the third day. He along with Kartik Sharma, who made 139, added 263 runs for the fifth wicket to put Rajasthan in a good position to push for victory.



Brief Scores:



Mumbai 89-0 & 254 (Jaiswal 56 not out) vs Rajasthan 617-6 dec (Hooda 248, Kartik Sharma 139, Sachin Yadav 92)



Roy puts Jharkhand on course for victory



Spin-bowling all-rounder Anukul Roy produced a career-best eight-wicket haul to dismiss Nagaland for 154 to put Jharkhand on course for an emphatic victory in their Elite Group A Ranji Trophy match, in Ranchi, on Monday.



The 26-year-old left-arm spinner returned figures of 8/55 as Nagaland were bowled out in 73.5 overs. Following on, the visitors were again struggling on 104/5 in 36 overs -- still 252 runs behind Jharkhand's first-innings total of 510/8 declared.



After Jharkhand declared at their overnight score of 510/8, Roy spun a web around the Nagaland batters. Only five batters managed to reach double digits, with Chetan Bist top-scoring with an unbeaten 46.



Nagaland made a decent start to their first innings as openers Sedezhalie Rupero (33) and Nischal (41) added 61 runs for the opening wicket. But once Roy cleaned up Rupero in the 36th over, the innings collapsed.



Sushant

Mishra and Manishi picked up a wicket apiece.Things were no different in the second innings as Nagaland struggled again, losing half their side within 36 overs.Skipper Rongsen Jonathan scored a fighting fifty before being bowled by Roy, who also accounted for Imliwati Lemtur.Manishi removed both openers, Nischal and Rupero, early before getting rid of Bist.At stumps, Yugandhar Singh (4) and Hem Chetri (6) were at the crease.In Cuttack, Andhra Pradesh dismissed Odisha for 151 in 56.4 overs and then enforced follow-on, putting themselves in a strong position to push for victory.The trio of Kavuri Saiteja (3/30), Sourabh Kumar (3/32) and Tripurana Vijay (3/14) shared nine wickets among them as Odisha, resuming at 80/4, folded quickly.Sandeep Pattnaik (58) scored a fighting half-century but lacked support from the other end as Odisha collapsed in 56.4 overs. Following on, Odisha showed better resistance, reaching 190/2 in 58 overs.Gourav Choudhary (79 not out) and Govinda Poddar (4) were at the crease at stumps with Odisha still 134 runs behind Andhra's first-innings score of 475/7 declared.In Coimbatore, Vidarbha, resuming at 211/2 in 68 overs, piled up 501 in 148.4 overs.Yash Rathore struck a magnificent 133 off 189 balls with 15 boundaries, while Ravi Kumar Samarth (56), Nachiket Bhute (51 not out) and Akshay Vathkar (43) contributed useful runs.

For Tamil Nadu, Sai Kishore (5/150) picked up a five-wicket haul, while D Chandrasekhar (2/100) and Trilok Nag (3/98) also chipped in.



In reply, Tamil Nadu, who had scored 291 in their first innings, were six for no loss at stumps, with openers Athish SR and Vimal Kumar at the crease.



In Vadodara, no play was possible for the third successive day due to wet outfield following rain at the BCA Stadium.



Brief Scores:



Tamil Nadu 291 & 6 for no loss in 5 overs vs Vidarbha 501 all out in 148.4 overs (Yash Rathore 133, Ravi Kumar Samarth 56, Nachiket Bhute 51 not out; R Sai Kishore 5/150).



Andhra 475 for 7 decl in 123.1 overs vs Odisha 151 all out in 56.4 overs (Sandeep Pattnaik 58; Kavuri Saiteja 3/30) and 190 for 2 in 58 overs (Gourav Choudhary 79 not out, Sandeep Pattnaik 63; Sourabh Kumar 1/36).



Jharkhand 510 for 8 decl in 105 overs vs Nagaland 154 all out in 73.5 overs (Chetan Bist 46, Anukul Roy 8/55) and 104 for 5 in 36 overs (Rongsen Jonathan 50; Manishi 3/41).