News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Sumit Nagal wins Chennai Open, set to enter top-100

Sumit Nagal wins Chennai Open, set to enter top-100

Source: PTI
February 11, 2024 21:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sumit Nagal

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sumit Nagal/Instagram

India's top singles player Sumit Nagal on Sunday won his fifth Challenger-level singles title, outplaying Italian Luca Nardi in the final of the Chennai Open -- an achievement which will propel him into the top-100 for the first time in his career.

Nagal's 6-1, 6-4 win is likely to take him to 98 when the fresh rankings will be issued on Monday.

 

Nagal will be first Indian to feature in singles top-100 since left-handed Prajnesh Gunneswaran made the cut in 2019.

It has been a terrific start to the 2024 season for the 26-year-old Indian, who qualified for the Australian Open main draw and knocked out top-30 player Alexander Bublik in the first round.

Nagal has been in tremendous form as he won the Chennai Open without dropping a set. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
How Bumrah stole the show with a masterclass in swing
How Bumrah stole the show with a masterclass in swing
England spinner Leach ruled out of India Tests
England spinner Leach ruled out of India Tests
Neeraj Chopra's journey from chubby kid to Tokyo gold
Neeraj Chopra's journey from chubby kid to Tokyo gold
Boxing: Amit, Sachin strike gold; Nikhat bags silver
Boxing: Amit, Sachin strike gold; Nikhat bags silver
ISI trained ULFA men, tried to appease Baruah: Book
ISI trained ULFA men, tried to appease Baruah: Book
EPL: Arsenal hit West Ham for six
EPL: Arsenal hit West Ham for six
What is common between Gill, Jaiswal and Maphaka?
What is common between Gill, Jaiswal and Maphaka?

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Maxwell joins elite club: Equals Rohit's feat

Maxwell joins elite club: Equals Rohit's feat

Shubman Gill's fanboy moment with Rohan Bopanna

Shubman Gill's fanboy moment with Rohan Bopanna

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances