Rediff.com  » Cricket » England spinner Leach ruled out of India Tests

England spinner Leach ruled out of India Tests

February 11, 2024 14:42 IST
IMAGE: Jack Leach sustained the knee injury during England’s first Test victory in Hyderabad. Photograph: BCCI

England spinner Jack Leach has been ruled out of the remainder of the Test series in India with a left knee injury.

"Leach sustained the injury during England’s first Test victory in Hyderabad and missed the second Test in Vizag as a result," England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement on Sunday.

 

"He will fly home from Abu Dhabi in the next 24 hours, where the England team have been staying ahead of the third Test in Rajkot, which starts on Thursday."

Leach will work closely with the England and Somerset medical teams in respect of his rehabilitation.

England will not be calling up a replacement.

The five-match Test series is level at 1-1 after India won the second match in Visakhapatnam by 106 runs.

