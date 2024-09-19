News
Sumit Nagal breaks silence: Clarifies Davis Cup withdrawal

Sumit Nagal breaks silence: Clarifies Davis Cup withdrawal

By REDIFF SPORTS
September 19, 2024
Sumit Nagal

IMAGE: Sumit Nagal offered a clarification on his decision, explaining that he withdrew from the Davis Cup due to an injury. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Sumit Nagal, India's top-ranked tennis player, has found himself in the crosshairs of the All India Tennis Association (AITA) after skipping the Davis Cup tie against Sweden.

The AITA expressed disappointment and concern over Nagal's absence, which they attributed to his decision to prioritise an ATP tournament in China.  

 

Nagal, however, has offered a clarification on his decision, explaining that he withdrew from the Davis Cup due to an injury. The Indian star stated that he consulted with his medical team and made the difficult choice to prioritize his health and avoid jeopardizing the team's chances.  

Despite the AITA's criticism, Nagal reiterated his commitment to playing for India and emphasized that his decision was not driven by monetary gain. He also clarified that he had informed the AITA well in advance about his withdrawal.  

As Nagal prepares to compete in the ATP250 event in Hangzhou, the controversy surrounding his absence from the Davis Cup continues to spark debate within the Indian tennis community.

Sumit Nagal

 

