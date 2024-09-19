News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Chess Olympiad: Vaishali, Vantika lead India's unbeaten streak

Chess Olympiad: Vaishali, Vantika lead India's unbeaten streak

Source: PTI
September 19, 2024 00:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Indian women crush Georgia 3-1 to win its seventh consecutive round

R Vaishali in Chess Olympiad

IMAGE: Indian women continue their winning streak at the Chess Olympiad. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Maria Emelianova/FIDE

Grandmaster R Vaishali and Vantika Agrawal came up with splendid efforts to down Lela Javakhishvili and Bella Khotenashvili respectively as Indian women's team continued its unbeaten run with a thumping 3-1 victory over Georgia at the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest on Wednesday.

Indian women have now all their seven rounds.

On a day that saw D Harika settling for a draw with Nana Dzagnidze, Divya Deshmukh held by Nino Batsiashvili from a better position, it was Vantika, who handled her time pressure extremely well to play almost 20 moves with just about a minute on her clock to win her game.

 

It was finally left to Vaishali to record a fine technical win to hand the women's team its seventh straight win.

The Indian women took their tally to an impressive 14 points out of a possible 14 and stayed ahead of nearest rival Poland that was about to register a victory over Ukraine.

In the open section, Indian men drew on the last three boards after some intense games and World Championship finalist D Gukesh was still trying to win a drawn endgame against Wei Yi of China.

Speculation were rife about a possible clash between Gukesh and Ding Liren – the two contestants in the next World Championship for a final showdown ahead of their match in Singapore but the Chinese think tank decided to rest the reigning world champion. That was a shock for the pundits of the game.

R Praggnanandhaa played out a quick draw as black against Yangyi Yu of China while P Harikrishna pressed for sometime before the position petered out to be equal in the ensuing rook and pawns endgame.

Earlier Arjun went for the kill against an alert Bu Xiangzhi and the latter found a nice piece sacrifice to force a draw through repetition. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Malvika knocks out Paris Olympics medallist Tunjung
Malvika knocks out Paris Olympics medallist Tunjung
SEE: Kohli-Gambhir 'put an end to all the masala'
SEE: Kohli-Gambhir 'put an end to all the masala'
Secret of Kohli's success: Chanting 'Om Namah Shivaya'
Secret of Kohli's success: Chanting 'Om Namah Shivaya'
Archer's return: Major boost for England's ODI hopes
Archer's return: Major boost for England's ODI hopes
Keralites drank liquor worth Rs 818 cr during Onam
Keralites drank liquor worth Rs 818 cr during Onam
MP school teacher held for raping 3-year-old student
MP school teacher held for raping 3-year-old student
5 Odisha cops suspended for attacking soldier, friend
5 Odisha cops suspended for attacking soldier, friend

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Will Arjun Erigasi Reach 2,800 At The Olympiad?

Will Arjun Erigasi Reach 2,800 At The Olympiad?

'Can I Have Your Number?'

'Can I Have Your Number?'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances