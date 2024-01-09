News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Stephens exits Hobart, Ostapenko prevails in Adelaide

Stephens exits Hobart, Ostapenko prevails in Adelaide

January 09, 2024 15:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jelena Ostapenko

IMAGE: Jelena Ostapenko in action. Photograph: Florence Lo/Reuters

Sloane Stephens's Australian Open buildup suffered a blow after the former Flushing Meadows champion lost 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(5) to China's Yuan Yue in the first round of the Hobart International on Tuesday.

The duo slugged it out for nearly three hours before the Chinese world number 73 clinched the third set tie-break for a memorable victory.

Having split the first two sets, Yuan broke Stephens when the American was serving for the match at 6-5. Stephens led 5-4 in the tie-break but could not hold on to her advantage and crashed out.

 

"I'm very happy and excited to win," a beaming Yuan.

"She's a Grand Slam champion. At home, I'd (often) watch her play on the TV. I'm happy to be here (playing against her)," she said of her opponent.

Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin began her campaign at the Melbourne Park warm-up event with a 6-3, 6-3 win against Greet Minnen of Belgium.

Kenin, who saved all three break points she faced in the match, will meet Daria Saville for a spot in the quarter-finals.

In the first round of the Adelaide International, sixth seed Jelena Ostapenko came back from a sluggish start to beat Sorana Cirstea 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Ostapenko, a quarter-finalist at last week's Brisbane International, needed nearly two hours to settle the match at the Australian Open tune-up event, enjoying a modicum of revenge after the Romanian beat her at Wimbledon last year.

Cirstea won four games in a row to race through the opening set but former French Open champion Ostapenko hit back in the second and fired back-to-back aces to force the decider.

The Latvian then raced to a 5-2 lead but was broken serving for the match. She blew two match points at 5-3 but went on to seal victory with her sixth ace.

Laura Siegemund, who was part of the Germany team that won the United Cup title last week, upset world number 14 Liudmila Samsonova 6-7(1), 6-4, 6-4.

Returning to the tour for the first time since last year's Wimbledon, Denis Shapovalov lost 6-4, 6-2 to Sebastian Ofner at Auckland Classic.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Step Inside Harbhajan Singh's Home
Step Inside Harbhajan Singh's Home
What's Saina Nehwal Doing In Kuala Lumpur?
What's Saina Nehwal Doing In Kuala Lumpur?
What's Rohit hinting at?
What's Rohit hinting at?
Malaysia Open: Srikanth shocks World No 5 Christie
Malaysia Open: Srikanth shocks World No 5 Christie
CEO-mom kills 4-yr-old son, travels with body in bag
CEO-mom kills 4-yr-old son, travels with body in bag
EXCLUSIVE! Honey Irani: My Son Farhan Akhtar
EXCLUSIVE! Honey Irani: My Son Farhan Akhtar
Why Brian McMillan has stayed away from cricket
Why Brian McMillan has stayed away from cricket

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

SEE: Shami, Sheetal receive Arjuna awards

SEE: Shami, Sheetal receive Arjuna awards

'Lalit Modi threatened to end my career'

'Lalit Modi threatened to end my career'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances