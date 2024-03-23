Srikanth in semis after 16 months at Swiss Open

IMAGE: Kidambi Srikanth will take on Chinese Taipei's world No. 22 Lin Chun-Yi in the semi-finals on Saturday. Photograph: Olympic Khel/Twitter

Kidambi Srikanth is the lone Indian survivor at the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament in Basel. He progressed to the semi-finals with a straight-games win over Chinese Taipei's Chia Hao Lee on Friday night.

Playing his eighth tournament this season, Srikanth finally got some momentum as he made his first final four appearance in 16 months with a 21-10, 21-14 win over Lee in 35 minutes.

His last semi-final appearance was at the Hylo Open in November 2022.

Srikanth, a 2021 World Championships silver medallist, will take on Chinese Taipei's world No. 22 Lin Chun-Yi on Saturday.

It was heartbreak for Kiran George though as his gallant fight ended in a 23-21, 17-21, 15-21 defeat to Denmark's Rasmus Gemke in another quarter-final.

Priyanshu Rajawat, another up and coming Indian, found Chou Tien Chen too hot to handle and went down 15-21, 19-21 in 43 minutes at the St. Jakobshalle stadium.