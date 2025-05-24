Srikanth enters first final in 6 years at Malaysia Masters

IMAGE: India's Kidambi Srikanth will play his first final on the BWF World Tour at the Malaysia Masters since finishing runner-up at the 2019 India Open. Photograph: Kidambi Srikanth/X

India’s Kidambi Srikanth stormed into his first men's singles final of a BWF event in six years after a straight-games win over Japan's Yushi Tanaka at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

The 32-year-old, a 2023 World Championships silver medallist, dished out a superlative game, showing glimpses of his vintage self with sharp net play and attacking flair to outwit world No. 23 Tanaka 21-18, 24-22 in a thrilling semi-final.

This is Srikanth's first final appearance on the BWF World Tour since finishing runner-up at the 2019 India Open.

He last won four titles back in 2017.

A former world number one, Srikanth, who has slumped to 65, has endured a rough patch over the past few seasons due to form and fitness.