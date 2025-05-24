HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Srikanth enters first final in 6 years at Malaysia Masters

Srikanth enters first final in 6 years at Malaysia Masters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 24, 2025 12:48 IST

x

Kidambi Srikanth

IMAGE: India's Kidambi Srikanth will play his first final on the BWF World Tour at the Malaysia Masters since finishing runner-up at the 2019 India Open. Photograph: Kidambi Srikanth/X

India’s Kidambi Srikanth stormed into his first men's singles final of a BWF event in six years after a straight-games win over Japan's Yushi Tanaka at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

The 32-year-old, a 2023 World Championships silver medallist, dished out a superlative game, showing glimpses of his vintage self with sharp net play and attacking flair to outwit world No. 23 Tanaka 21-18, 24-22 in a thrilling semi-final.

 

This is Srikanth's first final appearance on the BWF World Tour since finishing runner-up at the 2019 India Open.

He last won four titles back in 2017.

A former world number one, Srikanth, who has slumped to 65, has endured a rough patch over the past few seasons due to form and fitness.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

IPL PIX: SRH outplay RCB to win by 42 runs
IPL PIX: SRH outplay RCB to win by 42 runs
SRH Are Out, But Ishan's Back With A Bang
SRH Are Out, But Ishan's Back With A Bang
Chopra finishes 2nd at Poland meet
Chopra finishes 2nd at Poland meet
PIX: Napoli crowned Serie A champs; heartbreak for Inter
PIX: Napoli crowned Serie A champs; heartbreak for Inter
Djokovic's 100th title in sight at Geneva Open
Djokovic's 100th title in sight at Geneva Open

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

What To Expect When iPhone 17 Air Launches This Year

webstory image 2

8 Delightful Places To Go To From Cannes

webstory image 3

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

VIDEOS

Deepika Padukone makes a stylish appearance at the Mumbai Airport1:00

Deepika Padukone makes a stylish appearance at the Mumbai...

'20,000 Indians killed in terrorist attacks': India blasts Pakistan at UN2:25

'20,000 Indians killed in terrorist attacks': India...

Alia Bhatt spotted at the airport on her way to the Cannes Film Festival1:09

Alia Bhatt spotted at the airport on her way to the...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD