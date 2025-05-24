HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » PIX: Napoli crowned Serie A champs; heartbreak for Inter

PIX: Napoli crowned Serie A champs; heartbreak for Inter

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 24, 2025 03:39 IST

x

Napoli's Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Rafa Marin and teammates celebrate winning Serie A title after victory over Cagliari at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy, on Friday.

IMAGE: Napoli's Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Rafa Marin and teammates celebrate winning Serie A title after victory over Cagliari at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy, on Friday. Photograph: Remo Casilli/Reuters

Napoli secured the Serie A title in style with a 2-0 home win over Cagliari on Friday, thanks to goals from Scott McTominay and Romelu Lukaku.

Napoli celebrated their second Italian title in three years -- and fourth overall -- after a thrilling battle with Inter, whose 2-0 win at Como following goals from Stefan de Vrij and Joaquin Correa left them one point adrift of their rivals.

 

Scott McTominay celebrates scoring Napoli's first goal against Cagliari.

IMAGE: Scott McTominay celebrates scoring Napoli's first goal against Cagliari. Photograph: Matteo Ciambelli/Reuters

McTominay opened the scoring for Napoli three minutes before the break with a stunning bicycle kick from Matteo Politano’s cross, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

Lukaku doubled the lead six minutes after the restart by latching on to a long ball, shrugging off a defender and calmly finishing past Cagliari keeper Alen Sherri.

The rest of the match turned into a celebration at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium as flares and smoke filled the pitch before the final whistle blew and fireworks lit up the Naples sky.

Heartbreak for Inter as title slips away

Stefan de Vrij scores Inter Milan's first goal against Como at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, Como.

IMAGE: Stefan de Vrij scores Inter Milan's first goal against Como at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, Como. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

Inter Milan ended their Serie A campaign with a 2–0 win at 10-man Como, which was not enough to retain the Scudetto title due to Napoli’s 2-0 victory over Cagliari.

Despite getting the job done at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, Inter fell short in a tense season finale, having entered the match one point behind leaders Napoli in the title race.

With a Champions League final against Paris St Germain looming and serving a touchline ban, coach Simone Inzaghi rested several regular starters but his side still delivered when it mattered.

Inter came close to an early opener when Federico Dimarco sent a cross from the left to set up Matteo Darmian whose volley was brilliantly cleared by Maximo Perrone.

Inter Milan's Carlos Augusto, Federico Dimarco, Nicolo Barella and Hakan Calhanoglu react after the match.

IMAGE: Inter Milan's Carlos Augusto, Federico Dimarco, Nicolo Barella and Hakan Calhanoglu react after the match. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

The visitors broke the deadlock in the 21st minute when De Vrij rose to meet Hakan Calhanoglu's pinpoint corner, powering a header past Como goalkeeper Pepe Reina.

Inter nearly doubled their lead, but Reina, making his final career appearance, denied Mehdi Taremi with a sharp one-on-one save.

However, the Spaniard's farewell turned sour when he was sent off shortly before halftime following a VAR review for a last-man foul on Taremi.

Joaquin Correa made it 2–0 six minutes into the second half, cutting inside a defender before finishing coolly, but any hopes of a dramatic title twist quickly faded as news came through that Napoli’s Romelu Lukaku had scored almost simultaneously.

"There's a huge desire to play a great final next week. We've worked really hard this year and done very well in the Champions League. We'll do everything we can to finish on a high," De Vrij added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

IPL PIX: SRH outplay RCB to win by 42 runs
IPL PIX: SRH outplay RCB to win by 42 runs
Chopra finishes 2nd at Poland meet
Chopra finishes 2nd at Poland meet
ISSF Jr WC: Karmakar adds to India's medals tally
ISSF Jr WC: Karmakar adds to India's medals tally
Srikanth battles into semis of Malaysia Masters
Srikanth battles into semis of Malaysia Masters
PIX: Djokovic celebrates 38th birthday in style!
PIX: Djokovic celebrates 38th birthday in style!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

What To Expect When iPhone 17 Air Launches This Year

webstory image 2

8 Delightful Places To Go To From Cannes

webstory image 3

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

VIDEOS

Deepika Padukone makes a stylish appearance at the Mumbai Airport1:00

Deepika Padukone makes a stylish appearance at the Mumbai...

Yokohama blooms with colourful roses and lush greenery2:27

Yokohama blooms with colourful roses and lush greenery

'Murder of humanity', Pakistani American Hina Akhtar condemns Pahalgam attack0:47

'Murder of humanity', Pakistani American Hina Akhtar...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD