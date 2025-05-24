PIX: Napoli crowned Serie A champs; heartbreak for Inter

IMAGE: Napoli's Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Rafa Marin and teammates celebrate winning Serie A title after victory over Cagliari at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy, on Friday. Photograph: Remo Casilli/Reuters

Napoli secured the Serie A title in style with a 2-0 home win over Cagliari on Friday, thanks to goals from Scott McTominay and Romelu Lukaku.

Napoli celebrated their second Italian title in three years -- and fourth overall -- after a thrilling battle with Inter, whose 2-0 win at Como following goals from Stefan de Vrij and Joaquin Correa left them one point adrift of their rivals.

IMAGE: Scott McTominay celebrates scoring Napoli's first goal against Cagliari. Photograph: Matteo Ciambelli/Reuters

McTominay opened the scoring for Napoli three minutes before the break with a stunning bicycle kick from Matteo Politano’s cross, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

Lukaku doubled the lead six minutes after the restart by latching on to a long ball, shrugging off a defender and calmly finishing past Cagliari keeper Alen Sherri.

The rest of the match turned into a celebration at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium as flares and smoke filled the pitch before the final whistle blew and fireworks lit up the Naples sky.

Heartbreak for Inter as title slips away

IMAGE: Stefan de Vrij scores Inter Milan's first goal against Como at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, Como. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

Inter Milan ended their Serie A campaign with a 2–0 win at 10-man Como, which was not enough to retain the Scudetto title due to Napoli’s 2-0 victory over Cagliari.

Despite getting the job done at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, Inter fell short in a tense season finale, having entered the match one point behind leaders Napoli in the title race.

With a Champions League final against Paris St Germain looming and serving a touchline ban, coach Simone Inzaghi rested several regular starters but his side still delivered when it mattered.

Inter came close to an early opener when Federico Dimarco sent a cross from the left to set up Matteo Darmian whose volley was brilliantly cleared by Maximo Perrone.

IMAGE: Inter Milan's Carlos Augusto, Federico Dimarco, Nicolo Barella and Hakan Calhanoglu react after the match. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

The visitors broke the deadlock in the 21st minute when De Vrij rose to meet Hakan Calhanoglu's pinpoint corner, powering a header past Como goalkeeper Pepe Reina.

Inter nearly doubled their lead, but Reina, making his final career appearance, denied Mehdi Taremi with a sharp one-on-one save.

However, the Spaniard's farewell turned sour when he was sent off shortly before halftime following a VAR review for a last-man foul on Taremi.

Joaquin Correa made it 2–0 six minutes into the second half, cutting inside a defender before finishing coolly, but any hopes of a dramatic title twist quickly faded as news came through that Napoli’s Romelu Lukaku had scored almost simultaneously.

"There's a huge desire to play a great final next week. We've worked really hard this year and done very well in the Champions League. We'll do everything we can to finish on a high," De Vrij added.