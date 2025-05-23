HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Chopra finishes 2nd at Poland meet

Chopra finishes 2nd at Poland meet

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: May 23, 2025 23:14 IST

x

Neeraj Chopra threw his javelin at a distance of 84.14 metres to come in 2nd at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial Meet in Poland, on Friday

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra threw his javelin at a distance of 84.14 metres to come in 2nd at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial Meet in Poland, on Friday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khel India/ TVP Sports/X

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was not at his best, but managed a second-place finish behind Julian Weber of Germany at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial meet in Chorzow, Poland, on Friday.

The 27-year-old Chopra was at third place till the penultimate round but sent his spear to a distance of 84.14m in his sixth and final attempt to move to second.

He had hit distances of 81.28m and 81.80m in his second and fifth throws respectively. The other three were foul attempts.

 

The competition was held under overcast conditions after rain at the Silesian Stadium earlier in the day.

Weber, who beat Chopra for the top spot in the Doha Diamond League on May 16 in a 90m duel, again outplayed his Indian opponent with a throw of 86.12m in his 2nd attempt.

Two-time world champions Anderson Peters of Grenada was third with a best throw of 83.24m.

This was the first time  at an event that Chopra had recorded a best throw of less than 85m after the 82.27m gold-medal winning throw at the 2024 Federation Cup in Bhubaneswar.

He had finally breached the 90m with a throw of 90.23m in Doha though Weber had won the top spot with his last attempt of 91.06m.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Shami Set to Miss England Tour
Shami Set to Miss England Tour
ISSF Jr WC: Karmakar adds to India's medals tally
ISSF Jr WC: Karmakar adds to India's medals tally
PIX: Kishan hits 94 to prop SRH to huge total vs RCB
PIX: Kishan hits 94 to prop SRH to huge total vs RCB
DC still motivated to end on high
DC still motivated to end on high
Draper draped in confidence ahead of French Open
Draper draped in confidence ahead of French Open

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

What To Expect When iPhone 17 Air Launches This Year

webstory image 2

8 Delightful Places To Go To From Cannes

webstory image 3

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

VIDEOS

Yokohama blooms with colourful roses and lush greenery2:27

Yokohama blooms with colourful roses and lush greenery

'Murder of humanity', Pakistani American Hina Akhtar condemns Pahalgam attack0:47

'Murder of humanity', Pakistani American Hina Akhtar...

Avneet Kaur hides her face from paps0:57

Avneet Kaur hides her face from paps

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD