Chopra finishes 2nd at Poland meet

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra threw his javelin at a distance of 84.14 metres to come in 2nd at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial Meet in Poland, on Friday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khel India/ TVP Sports/X

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was not at his best, but managed a second-place finish behind Julian Weber of Germany at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial meet in Chorzow, Poland, on Friday.

The 27-year-old Chopra was at third place till the penultimate round but sent his spear to a distance of 84.14m in his sixth and final attempt to move to second.

He had hit distances of 81.28m and 81.80m in his second and fifth throws respectively. The other three were foul attempts.

The competition was held under overcast conditions after rain at the Silesian Stadium earlier in the day.

Weber, who beat Chopra for the top spot in the Doha Diamond League on May 16 in a 90m duel, again outplayed his Indian opponent with a throw of 86.12m in his 2nd attempt.

Two-time world champions Anderson Peters of Grenada was third with a best throw of 83.24m.

This was the first time at an event that Chopra had recorded a best throw of less than 85m after the 82.27m gold-medal winning throw at the 2024 Federation Cup in Bhubaneswar.

He had finally breached the 90m with a throw of 90.23m in Doha though Weber had won the top spot with his last attempt of 91.06m.