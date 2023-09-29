News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Squash: Indian women's team signs off with bronze

Squash: Indian women's team signs off with bronze

Source: PTI
September 29, 2023 11:06 IST
Joshna Chinappa

Photograph: Kind Courtesy SAI Media/X

The Indian women's squash team signed off with a bronze medal after going down fighting to Hong Kong in the semifinals at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday.

 

The trio of veteran Joshna Chinappa, Anahat Singh and Tanvi Khanna went down 1-2 to Hong Kong.

Joshna was the only Indian who won her match as she defeated world number 24 Tze Lok Ho 3-2 (7-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-6, 11-8) to level the tie after Tanvi went down meekly (3-0) to Sin Yuk Chan in the opener.

Joshna Chinappa

Playing against high-ranked and experienced opponent in Lee Ka Yi, the 15-year-old Anahat tried her best.

The teenager saved eight match points as she went from 10-2 to 10-10 in the third game but eventually lost the final (0-3) 8-11, 7-11, 10-12 and the tie. 

Asian Games 2023

Asian Games 2023

