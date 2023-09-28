News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Asian Games: Anush shines with bronze in dressage

Asian Games: Anush shines with bronze in dressage

Source: PTI
September 28, 2023 15:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Asian Games

Photograph: Kind Courtesy SAI Media/X

India's Anush Agarwalla clinched a bronze medal in the individual dressage event, first ever for the country in this segment, of the equestrian competition at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Thursday.

Astride Etro, Agarwalla scored 73.030 to finish third and claimed his second medal of the Asian Games.

 

Bin Mahamad Fathil Mohd Qabil Ambak of Malaysia won the gold with a total score of 75.780, while Jacqueline Wing Ying Siu of Hong Kong bagged the silver scoring 73.450.

The other Indian in fray, Hriday Vipul Chheda, who topped the qualifying on Wednesday, was eliminated and did not feature in the medal competition.

Earlier, Agarwalla had teamed up with Chheda, Divyakriti Singh and Sudipti Hajela to win the dressage team gold after 41 years. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Ruturaj-led Indian team depart for Asian Games
Ruturaj-led Indian team depart for Asian Games
Indian swimmers rewrite history at Asian Games!
Indian swimmers rewrite history at Asian Games!
Neeraj Chopra and Co. ready to dominate Asian Games
Neeraj Chopra and Co. ready to dominate Asian Games
Animal Teaser: Ranbir Turns Into A Killer
Animal Teaser: Ranbir Turns Into A Killer
How Does It Feel To Be Back On Earth?
How Does It Feel To Be Back On Earth?
Is Ananya Praying For Aditya?
Is Ananya Praying For Aditya?
'We have sex once a month. Help!'
'We have sex once a month. Help!'

Asian Games 2023

Asian Games 2023

More like this

Asian Games: India's 10m air pistol team strikes GOLD

Asian Games: India's 10m air pistol team strikes GOLD

Roshibina dedicates silver medal to struggling Manipur

Roshibina dedicates silver medal to struggling Manipur

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances