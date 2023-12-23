News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Sports Minister refuses to get drawn into Bajrang Punia controversy

Sports Minister refuses to get drawn into Bajrang Punia controversy

Source: PTI
December 23, 2023 16:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Bajrang Punia returned his Padma Shri in protest. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday refused to involve himself in the boiling controversy over wrestler Bajrang Punia returning his Padma Shri in protest against the election of Sanjay Singh, a Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh loyalist, as the president of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Olympic medallist Punia had reached the Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Friday  to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hand over a protest letter but kept the Padma Shri medallion on a footpath there being blocked by the policemen.

 

"I have already spoken enough. No more comments,” said Thakur in Bengaluru at the SAI centre on the sidelines of a function to honour eminent athletes and Asian Games medal winners.

Thakur also inaugurated new hostel facilities and a Synthetic Athletic Track at SAI.

However, Thakur exhorted past champions to come forward and help the budding athletes to make a mark in international level competitions.

"Our athletes won over 100 medals both in the Asian Games (in Hangzhou) and in the Asian Para Games. These stories need to be highlighted," Thakur said.

"Before they departed (for Asian Games) I had asked them whether they would be able to breach the 100-medal mark and they expressed collective confidence, and they did it too."

The Minister then asked the former champions to pitch in to sustain the success in future competitions.

"We have won several major events. We had won the first Thomas Cup last year and we also saw a lot of success in hockey, athletics and other events. Now, the champions should ensure that they pass the knowledge and experience to the upcoming athletes so that we can better this effort in future."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Teary-eyed Sakshi hangs up her boots in protest
SEE: Teary-eyed Sakshi hangs up her boots in protest
Bajrang, Vinesh stunned as Brij Bhushan's protege wins
Bajrang, Vinesh stunned as Brij Bhushan's protege wins
'Dabdabba tha, dabdabba rahega...': Brij Bhushan roars
'Dabdabba tha, dabdabba rahega...': Brij Bhushan roars
Income-Tax forms 1, 4 for FY2023-24 issued
Income-Tax forms 1, 4 for FY2023-24 issued
Is Alex Carey choosing T20, ODI format over Tests?
Is Alex Carey choosing T20, ODI format over Tests?
Centurion Test: Rahul may play as keeper
Centurion Test: Rahul may play as keeper
What Jaishankar said on defacement of temple in US
What Jaishankar said on defacement of temple in US

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Safeguarding women wrestlers key to WFI's return: UWW

Safeguarding women wrestlers key to WFI's return: UWW

Bajrang Punia returns Padma Shri in protest

Bajrang Punia returns Padma Shri in protest

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances