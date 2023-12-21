News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Teary-eyed Sakshi Malik hangs up wrestling shoes in protest

Teary-eyed Sakshi Malik hangs up wrestling shoes in protest

Source: PTI
Last updated on: December 21, 2023 18:17 IST
IMAGE: With Brij Bhushan’s loyalist being elected new WFI chief, Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik retired from the sport. Photograph: Sakshi Malik/X

Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik on Thursday announced her retirement from the sport, protesting against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh loyalist Sanjay Singh winning the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) election for the top job, in New Delhi.

Sanjay, a close associate of outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan became the new WFI president with his panel winning 13 of the 15 posts in the elections In New Delhi on Thursday.

"We fought from our heart but if a man like Brij Bhushan, his business partner and a close aide is elected as the president of WFI, I quit wrestling," said a teary-eyed Sakshi, and kept her shoes on the table in a dramatic announcement.

 

"We wanted a female president but that did not happen," the 31-year-old, who is also a CWG gold medallist, added.

SEE: Sakshi Malik brings her career to a dramatic end. Video: Sakshi Malik/X

 Ahead of the elections, Olympic medal winning grapplers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi had repeatedly requested Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to stop anyone associated with Brij Bhushan from contesting the WFI polls.

Consequently, neither Brij Bhushan's son Prateek nor son-in-law Vishal Singh entered the fray.  

Bajrang and Vinesh Phogat, who addressed media after elections, did not say whether they will retire from the sport.

"It's unfortunate that government did not stand by its word that no Brij Bhushan loyalist will contest WFI election," Bajrang said.

"Upcoming women wrestlers will also face exploitation," Vinesh added.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
