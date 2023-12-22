News
Bajrang to return Padma Shri in protest of WFI poll results

Bajrang to return Padma Shri in protest of WFI poll results

Source: PTI
Last updated on: December 22, 2023 17:57 IST
Bajrang Punia was among the wrestlers that protested against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual assault allegations

IMAGE: Bajrang Punia was among the wrestlers that protested against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual assault allegations. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Bajrang Punia/Instagram

Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia, on Friday, decided to return his Padma Shri in protest over the election of Sanjay Singh, a Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh loyalist as the president of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

 

'I am returning my Padma Shri award to the Prime Minister. This is just my letter to say so,' Bajrang tweeted along with a statement in Hindi on his X handle.

Reacting to Bajrang's moves, sources in the Sports Ministry told PTI: 'It is Bajrang Punia's personal decision to return the Padma Shri. The WFI polls were held in fair and democratic manner. We will still try to persuade Bajrang to reverse his decision to return Padma Shri.'

On Thursday, Sanjay was elected as the president of the WFI after the panel led by the close aide of Brij Bhushan won 13 of the 15 posts.

Sakshi Malik, Bajrang and Vinesh Phogat addressed a press conference after Sanjay's election in which Sakshi, a bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, announced that she would quit the sport as a mark of protest.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bajrang wrote: "Dear PM Ji, hope your health is well. You must be busy in many work but I am writing this to draw your attention to the wrestlers of the country.

"You must be aware that the women wrestlers of the country started a protest in January this year against Brij Bhushan Singh accusing him of sexual harassment. I too joined their protest. The protest stopped after the government promised strong action."

Bajrang Punia's statement

IMAGE: Bajrang Punia's statement in a letter to the Prime Minister. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Bajrang Punia/X

Expressing his disappointment, the star wrestler added, "But there was no FIR against Brij Bhushan even after three months. We again took to the streets in April so that the police at least file an FIR against him.

"There were 19 complainants in January but the number came down to 7 by April. This means Brij Bhushan exerted his influence on 12 women wrestlers."

Bajrang was stopped at the Kartavya Path by Delhi Police officials when he tried to reach the Parliament to meet PM Modi and hand over his letter in protest against Sanjay Singh's election.

"No I don't have any permission. If you can please forward this letter to the PM's because I can't go inside. I am not protesting nor being aggressive," Bajrang said while being stopped by Delhi Police officials.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

