Spanish soccer chief's mother hospitalised amidst protest

Spanish soccer chief's mother hospitalised amidst protest

August 31, 2023 00:48 IST
Spanish soccer boss' mother taken to hospital after hunger strike

Spain

IMAGE: The mother of Royal Spanish Football Federation President Luis Rubiales, Angeles Bejar is seen inside a church in in Motril where she is on hunger strike for the second day over treatment to her son. Photograph: Mariano Valldolid/Reuters

The mother of the Spanish Soccer Federation's beleaguered chief Luis Rubiales who started a hunger strike in support of her son on Monday, was taken to a local hospital on Wednesday after feeling tired and stressed out, the local priest said.

 

Angeles Bejar had locked herself in a church in her hometown of Motril in southern Spain to protest the treatment of her son in a furore over kissing World Cup player Jenni Hermoso on the mouth, which led to his suspension by FIFA on Saturday.

She was taken to the Santa Ana hospital in Motril on Wednesday evening, the priest, who identified himself as father Antonio, told reporters without elaborating. The Santa Ana Hospital would not confirm if Bejar was admitted.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
