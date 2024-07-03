Spain hope to 'send Toni Kroos into retirement'

IMAGE: Toni Kroos is currently playing in his last international tournament for Germany. Photograph: Leon Kuegeler / Reuters

Spain will put sentiment to one side on Friday when they play Germany in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals knowing that victory would spell retirement for veteran midfielder Toni Kroos who has already hung up his boots at Real Madrid.

Forward Joselu heaped praise on last season's teammate at Real Madrid, but said Spain were laser-focused on winning in Stuttgart to reach the Euros semi-finals regardless of the implications for Kroos.

"It's a shame we have to send Toni into retirement like that, but hopefully we will win on Friday and it will be Toni's last game, for our own good," Joselu told a news conference.

"We have to believe in ourselves and not worry about another player ... I love Toni, we care for him, but I think Friday is Toni's last game."

Kroos, 34, bade an emotional farewell to Real Madrid fans in May after a remarkable decade at the club where he made 464 appearances and helped them win more than 20 major trophies including five European Cups.

He plans to retire after the European Championship.

IMAGE: Toni Kroos and Joselu during a training session for Real Madrid ahead of the UEFA Champions League final earlier this season. Photograph: Dyal Martinez / X

"It's been a pleasure for me to play with him. I think he reflects all that is Real Madrid, the values of the club," added Joselu. "He's a fundamental player for Germany, as well as for Real Madrid, we need to keep an eye on him on Friday."

No nostalgia for Germany's Kroos with eye on title

Retiring Germany midfielder Toni Kroos is not feeling nostalgic ahead of their Euro 2024 quarter-final against Spain that would be his last match as a player if they lose.

"It would be a sensational end but I have also considered the possibility of it not happening. I am not nostalgic at all and did not bring any treats for you (journalists) either," he told a press conference when asked about a possible defeat on Friday spelling the end of his playing career.

"I do not expect tomorrow to be my last game so I assume we will see each other again."

Germany have not managed to beat Spain at a tournament since the 1988 Euros and Spain's Joselu, a teammate of Kroos at Real Madrid, said he wanted to send the midfielder into retirement.

"Because we will win? Is that a good enough answer," he said when asked why Joselu's wish may not materialise.

"We have a lot to offer against it and we have good chances. The Spaniards play good football, we have to give them that, and so do we," Kroos said.

"You can expect a relatively interesting game. It will not be boring, that's my own feeling. I will do everything so his (Joselu's) wish is not fulfilled."