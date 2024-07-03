News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Spain hope to 'send Toni Kroos into retirement'

Spain hope to 'send Toni Kroos into retirement'

July 03, 2024 20:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Toni Kroos is currently playing in his last international tournament for Germany. Photograph: Leon Kuegeler / Reuters

Spain will put sentiment to one side on Friday when they play Germany in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals knowing that victory would spell retirement for veteran midfielder Toni Kroos who has already hung up his boots at Real Madrid.

Forward Joselu heaped praise on last season's teammate at Real Madrid, but said Spain were laser-focused on winning in Stuttgart to reach the Euros semi-finals regardless of the implications for Kroos.

"It's a shame we have to send Toni into retirement like that, but hopefully we will win on Friday and it will be Toni's last game, for our own good," Joselu told a news conference.

"We have to believe in ourselves and not worry about another player ... I love Toni, we care for him, but I think Friday is Toni's last game."

Kroos, 34, bade an emotional farewell to Real Madrid fans in May after a remarkable decade at the club where he made 464 appearances and helped them win more than 20 major trophies including five European Cups.

He plans to retire after the European Championship.

IMAGE: Toni Kroos and Joselu during a training session for Real Madrid ahead of the UEFA Champions League final earlier this season. Photograph: Dyal Martinez / X

"It's been a pleasure for me to play with him. I think he reflects all that is Real Madrid, the values of the club," added Joselu. "He's a fundamental player for Germany, as well as for Real Madrid, we need to keep an eye on him on Friday."

No nostalgia for Germany's Kroos with eye on title

Retiring Germany midfielder Toni Kroos is not feeling nostalgic ahead of their Euro 2024 quarter-final against Spain that would be his last match as a player if they lose.

"It would be a sensational end but I have also considered the possibility of it not happening. I am not nostalgic at all and did not bring any treats for you (journalists) either," he told a press conference when asked about a possible defeat on Friday spelling the end of his playing career.

"I do not expect tomorrow to be my last game so I assume we will see each other again."

Germany have not managed to beat Spain at a tournament since the 1988 Euros and Spain's Joselu, a teammate of Kroos at Real Madrid, said he wanted to send the midfielder into retirement.

"Because we will win? Is that a good enough answer," he said when asked why Joselu's wish may not materialise.

"We have a lot to offer against it and we have good chances. The Spaniards play good football, we have to give them that, and so do we," Kroos said.

"You can expect a relatively interesting game. It will not be boring, that's my own feeling. I will do everything so his (Joselu's) wish is not fulfilled."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Hardik first Indian to top T20I all-rounders' rankings
Hardik first Indian to top T20I all-rounders' rankings
Victory Parade For Rohit & Co In Mumbai
Victory Parade For Rohit & Co In Mumbai
'I Cried The Whole Night'
'I Cried The Whole Night'
EC notice to Engineer Rashid on poll expenditure
EC notice to Engineer Rashid on poll expenditure
Wimbledon: Gauff crushes qualifier Todoni
Wimbledon: Gauff crushes qualifier Todoni
Govt forms various cabinet committees, includes allies
Govt forms various cabinet committees, includes allies
Team India to meet PM; victory parade in Mumbai
Team India to meet PM; victory parade in Mumbai

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Team India to meet PM; open-top bus parade in Mumbai

Team India to meet PM; open-top bus parade in Mumbai

CT 2025: PCB schedules India vs Pak on March 1 but...

CT 2025: PCB schedules India vs Pak on March 1 but...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances