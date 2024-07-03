News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Meet with PM, mega parade: Team India's schedule on July 4

Meet with PM, mega parade: Team India's schedule on July 4

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 03, 2024 17:15 IST
Photograph: BCCI/X

The T20 World Cup winning Indian team has a busy day lined up on their arrival in New Delhi from Barbados on Thursday.

Rohit Sharma-led Indian team and the coaching staff are expected to land in New Delhi at around 6am IST before they are scheduled to attend a reception with Prime Minister a couple of hours later his at his residence at 11am IST.

"A special Air India flight was sent by the BCCI to bring the Indian Team back. In addition, stranded media persons are also being brought back on the same flight. They will reach Delhi tomorrow at 6 am. The Prime Minister has organised a reception for the team at his residence at 11 am," BCCI vice-president told ANI.

 

After the meeting with Modi, the Indian team will leave for Mumbai in a special flight where a victory parade has been organised for them by the BCCI. The team will take an open-top bus ride from Nariman Point to Wankhede Stadium, giving their fans a chance to cheer for the champions.

"After this, they will leave for Mumbai on a special flight, where a roadshow has been organised in their honour from Nariman Point to Wankhede Stadium. A welcome event has been organised for them at Wankhede Stadium where the Indian Cricket Team, coaches, and support staff will be felicitated and awarded the Rs 125 crore cash prize announced by the BCCI," Shukla added.

Team India's schedule on Thursday July 4:

The flight from Barbados lands around 6am IST on June 4.
The team leaves for PM Modi’s residence for reception at 11am IST.
After the meeting, they take a chartered flight to Mumbai.
Drive from Mumbai airport to Wankhede Stadium.
A 1 km long open-top bus parade from Nariman Point to Wankhede Stadium.
A small presentation at Wankhede where the Indian team will be awarded the Rs 125 crore cash prize announced by the BCCI

REDIFF CRICKET
T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

