Son breaks down in final Spurs game

IMAGE: Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min applauds fans after playing his last game for the club. Photograph: Kim Soo-Hyeon/Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min played what is expected to be his final match for the club in front of 64,773 fans at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Sunday, and teammate James Maddison was carried off with a knee injury.

The 33-year-old Son, who is under contract until 2026, is set to leave Spurs after a decade. He led Spurs to their first trophy in 17 years with their win over Manchester United in the Europa League final in May.

Sunday's friendly against Newcastle United ended 1-1, with Spurs forward Brennan Johnson scoring in the fourth minute and Newcastle winger Harvey Barnes equalising in the 38th. Son was substituted off in the 65th minute for new signing Mohammed Kudus.

Son received a guard of honour from both Spurs and Newcastle players, along with a warm ovation from the crowd, as he bade a teary farewell. He is expected to stay in South Korea while the rest of the Spurs players fly to London.

"At first, I really didn't think I was going to cry. But obviously, it is not easy leaving a team I've spent so much time with," Son said.

"And hearing from all these players made me really emotional. I've had an unforgettable day thanks to all the fans, my teammates and my opponents. I feel so happy that I don't think I will be able to sleep tonight."

"My career is not over yet, and I want to continue to bring (the fans) joy. I know I have more things I want to accomplish as a football player."

Son joined the north London club from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 and though he did not disclose his next destination, British media have linked him with a move to Major League Soccer club Los Angeles FC.

"Unbelievable scenes for Son from his teammates and the respect from the Newcastle players," Spurs manager Thomas Frank said.

"First we had the walkaround and then the teammates gathered around and he was emotional. In the changing room it was more of the same... It was beautiful."

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said, "The reaction was instinctive from my players. It's not just his talent but the way he has carried himself over the years. I think he's seen as one of the game's great Premier League players."

Maddison came on in the 75th minute but went down off the ball, clutching his knee, and appeared to be in considerable discomfort. The 28-year-old England international was taken off on a stretcher around the 86th minute.

"We're pretty sure it was the same knee he injured before. I think sometimes in life and football things can be both beautiful and brutal," Frank said.

Maddison suffered an injury to the same knee in May and missed the final part of last season.