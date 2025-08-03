HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Son breaks down in final Spurs game

Son breaks down in final Spurs game

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 03, 2025 21:26 IST

x

Son Heung-min

IMAGE: Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min applauds fans after playing his last game for the club. Photograph: Kim Soo-Hyeon/Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min played what is expected to be his final match for the club in front of 64,773 fans at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Sunday, and teammate James  Maddison was carried off with a knee injury.

The 33-year-old Son, who is under contract until 2026, is set to leave Spurs after a decade. He led Spurs to their first trophy in 17 years with their win over Manchester United in the Europa League final in May.

Sunday's friendly against Newcastle United ended 1-1, with Spurs forward Brennan Johnson scoring in the fourth minute and Newcastle winger Harvey Barnes equalising in the 38th. Son was substituted off in the 65th minute for new signing Mohammed Kudus.

Son received a guard of honour from both Spurs and Newcastle players, along with a warm ovation from the crowd, as he bade a teary farewell. He is expected to stay in South Korea while the rest of the Spurs players fly to London.

 

Son Heung-min

"At first, I really didn't think I was going to cry. But obviously, it is not easy leaving a team I've spent so much time with," Son said.

"And hearing from all these players made me really emotional. I've had an unforgettable day thanks to all the fans, my teammates and my opponents. I feel so happy that I don't think I will be able to sleep tonight."

"My career is not over yet, and I want to continue to bring (the fans) joy. I know I have more things I want to accomplish as a football player."

Son joined the north London club from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 and though he did not disclose his next destination, British media have linked him with a move to Major League Soccer club Los Angeles FC.

"Unbelievable scenes for Son from his teammates and the respect from the Newcastle players," Spurs manager Thomas Frank said.

"First we had the walkaround and then the teammates gathered around and he was emotional. In the changing room it was more of the same... It was beautiful."

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said, "The reaction was instinctive from my players. It's not just his talent but the way he has carried himself over the years. I think he's seen as one of the game's great Premier League players."

Maddison came on in the 75th minute but went down off the ball, clutching his knee, and appeared to be in considerable discomfort. The 28-year-old England international was taken off on a stretcher around the 86th minute.

"We're pretty sure it was the same knee he injured before. I think sometimes in life and football things can be both beautiful and brutal," Frank said.

Maddison suffered an injury to the same knee in May and missed the final part of last season.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

McLaren drama! Norris edges Piastri in photo finish
McLaren drama! Norris edges Piastri in photo finish
Turning Point? Siraj's Misstep Costs India Big
Turning Point? Siraj's Misstep Costs India Big
Siraj overtakes Bhuvneshwar, targets Bumrah's record
Siraj overtakes Bhuvneshwar, targets Bumrah's record
First to score 6,000 runs! Root sets WTC benchmark
First to score 6,000 runs! Root sets WTC benchmark
'What was Siraj thinking?'
'What was Siraj thinking?'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

In the Footsteps of Mahavatar Narsimha

webstory image 2

Haier Civic X11 Robots Now In India

webstory image 3

India Works Way Too Hard: 8 Overworked Countries

VIDEOS

Dhoni's new look leaves fans swooning1:10

Dhoni's new look leaves fans swooning

Sadhvi Pragya's shocking claims in Malegaon blast case5:38

Sadhvi Pragya's shocking claims in Malegaon blast case

Drone view of Kallanai Dam, the oldest dam in the world1:47

Drone view of Kallanai Dam, the oldest dam in the world

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD