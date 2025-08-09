HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Some Relief For Referees Amid ISL Uncertainty!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
August 09, 2025 19:42 IST

ISL referee

IMAGE: Amid the growing uncertainty over the 2025 edition of the Indian Super League, nine referees wrote a joint letter to the AIFF. Photograph: ANI Photo

Grappling with unprecedented uncertainty over the fate of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season, the AIFF on Saturday moved in to "calm" fears among its referees, assuring them that their contracts will be renewed “as per established procedure.”

The AIFF said it received a joint letter from nine referees on August 5, requesting extension of their professional match official contracts due on August 31.

"The AIFF would like to assure that these contracts shall be renewed in accordance with the established procedures, subject to the existing process of the Elite Referees' Development Programme," the AIFF stated in a notice.

"The AIFF urges all parties to remain calm, as several competitions are currently on, where many of our referees are officiating in matches, like in Durand Cup, and the Futsal Club Championship," added the AIFF.

"Other activities such as the national side's matches in the AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Myanmar, and the U-23 men's and U-17 women's national camps in Bengaluru are currently underway as well."

On July 11, ISL organisers Football Sports Development Limited announced the season was being put "on hold" due to uncertainty surrounding the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement it signed with the AIFF in 2010.

The

Supreme Court has directed the AIFF not to negotiate new MRA terms until it delivers a final judgment in the AIFF draft constitution case.

That has left the league, normally held from September to April, in limbo.

On Friday, 11 of the 13 ISL clubs (excluding Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal) wrote to AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey, urging the federation to bring the matter before the Supreme Court for urgent listing and judgment.

 

They also warned that without immediate action, they may seek judicial recourse independently.

Two-time champions Chennaiyin FC have already temporarily suspended operations for their first team, while Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC have frozen player and staff salaries.

In an attempt to keep competitive football alive, the AIFF has proposed starting the Super Cup in the second or third week of September, ahead of a delayed ISL,

The AIFF, though, has maintained that the top-tier league would take place but the schedule and format are yet to be decided.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
