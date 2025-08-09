Durand Cup: Bodoland FC knock out Punjab FC

IMAGE: Bodoland FC's Robinson Blandon Rendon celebrates after scoring against Punjab FC in a Group D clash of Durand Cup 2025 in Kokrajhar, Assam, on Saturday. Photograph: Durand Cup/X

Colombian Robinson Blandon Rendon struck in the second-half to guide Bodoland FC to a narrow 1-0 win over the much-fancied Punjab FC in a Group D clash of Durand Cup 2025 in Kokrajhar, Assam, on Saturday.

The result not only eliminated the ISL side from the tournament but also perched Bodoland on top of the group.

Punjab ended their group-stage campaign with four points from two matches while Bodoland have six points from two matches.

The first-half unfolded in heavy rain, with Punjab immediately taking the initiative against the local side.

Nikhil Prabhu led from the back, threading passes into midfield where Princeton Rebello pulled the strings, launching an early strike that whistled just over the crossbar.

On the wings, Vishal and Suhail probed for openings, keeping Bodoland pinned in their own half during the opening exchanges.

Bodoland, though under pressure, showed flashes of attacking intent. Gwgwmsar produced a brilliant through ball to Junior, whose low drive was safely held by Punjab goalkeeper Ravi Kumar.

At the half-time, the score remained 0–0, with Punjab FC's attacking trio unable to breach Bodoland's disciplined defence.

With the rain easing into a drizzle at the start of the second-half at SAI Stadium, Bodoland quickly seized the momentum.

The turning point came when Gwgwmsar delivered a teasing cross into the Punjab box. Amid the scramble, Rendon, showing his predatory instincts, latched onto the rebound and rifled the ball past goalkeeper Ravi Kumar, sending the home fans into jubilation.

Punjab responded with urgency, rippling their frontline with fresh legs in a desperate attempt to level, but Bodoland's backline was equal to the task.

Punjab's efforts fell short, as their shots either went wide or were comfortably dealt with by the home side's defenders and the goalkeeper.

The local side, prodded by the partisan crowd, ensured that they maintained the lead and secure their second straight win of the tournament, their best performance in the age-old Durand Cup.