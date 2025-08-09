HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Barcelona reinstate Ter Segan as captain!

Barcelona reinstate Ter Segan as captain!

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 09, 2025 18:47 IST

x

Ter Stegen was adamant that club officials had always been kept in the loop about his treatment and rehabilitation.

Ter Stegen

IMAGE: Barcelona had stripped Marc-Andre ter Stegen of the captaincy on Thursday. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Barcelona have reinstated Marc-Andre ter Stegen as first-team captain after announcing that the goalkeeper has authorised the club to send his medical report to LaLiga.

The announcement comes after Ter Stegen hit back at suggestions he is to blame for Barcelona's inability to register new players, insisting that his back surgery and recovery timeline were fully approved by the club.

The German's three-month rehabilitation created an unexpected headache for Barcelona, who had asked him to sign a long-term medical leave that would allow them to clear 80 percent of his wages until mid-season and comply with LaLiga's Financial Fair Play rules, thereby allowing them to register new players.

But Ter Stegen's announcement on social media that he would be sidelined for only three months irked the club management as LaLiga rules require a player to remain out of action for at least four months to be considered a long-term injury.

The disagreement led to the 33-year-old being stripped of the club's captaincy on Thursday.

"The Club announces that the player Marc-Andre ter Stegen has signed the authorisation necessary for the Club to send La Liga

the medical report relating to his surgery," Barcelona said in a statement.

"The disciplinary case has been closed and the player is captain of the first team once again with immediate effect."

Ter Stegen was adamant that club officials had always been kept in the loop about his treatment and rehabilitation.

"The decision to undergo surgery was made after consultation with medical professionals and fully approved by the club," Ter Stegen said earlier on Friday in a statement on Instagram.

 

"Moreover, I announced publicly the minimum recovery timing that I shall need after that, which had been communicated to me by most reputed experts and always in coordination with the club."

Barca signed 24-year-old goalkeeper Joan Garcia from local rivals Espanyol last month while Marcus Rashford was signed on loan from Manchester United.

However, both players are yet to be registered with the new LaLiga season kicking off on August 15.

Despite Ter Stegen signing the authorisation, LaLiga's Medical Committee must still rule on his case, with their estimated recovery time for the goalkeeper determining whether Barcelona can use part of his salary to register new signings. 

The controversy highlights Barcelona's financial struggles as they battle to register new signings once again.

Last season, the club approached Spain's National Sports Council to allow them to field Dani Olmo and Pau Victor until the end of the season after LaLiga said they did not have the capacity to register the two players based on their accounts.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

FIDE Bans Chinese Chess Player For...
FIDE Bans Chinese Chess Player For...
Barcelona add Rashford firepower for LaLiga defence
Barcelona add Rashford firepower for LaLiga defence
73 all out! India A slump to heavy defeat
73 all out! India A slump to heavy defeat
New Zealand Crush Zimbabwe, Record Biggest Test Win
New Zealand Crush Zimbabwe, Record Biggest Test Win
Beyond Bumrah: New Indian Pace Stars Emerge
Beyond Bumrah: New Indian Pace Stars Emerge

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Introducing Rediff Pay

webstory image 2

Suresh Wadkar's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 3

Raksha Bandhan: Sisters & Brothers We Worship

VIDEOS

Disha Patani dazzles in pink outfit0:52

Disha Patani dazzles in pink outfit

Grand Aadi Pooram Chariot Festival at Madurai's Kallalagar Temple1:10

Grand Aadi Pooram Chariot Festival at Madurai's...

Women tie Rakhis to Rajnath Singh1:08

Women tie Rakhis to Rajnath Singh

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV