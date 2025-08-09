Barcelona reinstate Ter Segan as captain!

Ter Stegen was adamant that club officials had always been kept in the loop about his treatment and rehabilitation.

IMAGE: Barcelona had stripped Marc-Andre ter Stegen of the captaincy on Thursday. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Barcelona have reinstated Marc-Andre ter Stegen as first-team captain after announcing that the goalkeeper has authorised the club to send his medical report to LaLiga.

The announcement comes after Ter Stegen hit back at suggestions he is to blame for Barcelona's inability to register new players, insisting that his back surgery and recovery timeline were fully approved by the club.

The German's three-month rehabilitation created an unexpected headache for Barcelona, who had asked him to sign a long-term medical leave that would allow them to clear 80 percent of his wages until mid-season and comply with LaLiga's Financial Fair Play rules, thereby allowing them to register new players.

But Ter Stegen's announcement on social media that he would be sidelined for only three months irked the club management as LaLiga rules require a player to remain out of action for at least four months to be considered a long-term injury.

The disagreement led to the 33-year-old being stripped of the club's captaincy on Thursday.

"The Club announces that the player Marc-Andre ter Stegen has signed the authorisation necessary for the Club to send La Liga

"The disciplinary case has been closed and the player is captain of the first team once again with immediate effect."

Ter Stegen was adamant that club officials had always been kept in the loop about his treatment and rehabilitation.

"The decision to undergo surgery was made after consultation with medical professionals and fully approved by the club," Ter Stegen said earlier on Friday in a statement on Instagram.

"Moreover, I announced publicly the minimum recovery timing that I shall need after that, which had been communicated to me by most reputed experts and always in coordination with the club."

Barca signed 24-year-old goalkeeper Joan Garcia from local rivals Espanyol last month while Marcus Rashford was signed on loan from Manchester United.

However, both players are yet to be registered with the new LaLiga season kicking off on August 15.

Despite Ter Stegen signing the authorisation, LaLiga's Medical Committee must still rule on his case, with their estimated recovery time for the goalkeeper determining whether Barcelona can use part of his salary to register new signings.

The controversy highlights Barcelona's financial struggles as they battle to register new signings once again.

Last season, the club approached Spain's National Sports Council to allow them to field Dani Olmo and Pau Victor until the end of the season after LaLiga said they did not have the capacity to register the two players based on their accounts.