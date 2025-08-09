HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
New Zealand Crush Zimbabwe, Record Biggest Test Win

New Zealand Crush Zimbabwe, Record Biggest Test Win

August 09, 2025 17:22 IST

Zimbabwe, who suffered their heaviest Test defeat, were bowled out for 117 on Day 3 of the second and final Test.

IMAGE: New Zealand completed a 2-0 sweep over Zimbabwe. Photograph: Zimbabwe Cricket/X

New Zealand completed their biggest win in Test cricket with a crushing innings and 359-run victory over Zimbabwe to clinch the series 2-0 in Bulawayo on Saturday.

Zimbabwe, who suffered their heaviest Test defeat, were bowled out for 117 after New Zealand declared overnight on 601-3 following centuries by Devon Conway (153), Rachin Ravindra (165 not out) and Henry Nicholls (150 not out).

Seamer Zakary Foulkes completed figures of 5-37 to go with 4-38 in their first innings, the best by a New Zealander on debut.

Nick Welch put up lone resistance for the home side with an unbeaten 47 and captain Craig Ervine (17) was the only other player to get into double figures. Extras (16) was the third highest

scorer.

"It's been a great series," New Zealand seamer Matt Henry said. "I think as a group we knew that we needed to capitalise on the new ball and ask questions early.

"The skillset we have as a group, we can complement each other. The way the guys are coming in and backing their skillset, it's awesome to see."

Trailing by 476 on their first innings, it was always going to be a tall order for Zimbabwe to make their visitors bat again, but they would have hoped their second innings lasted longer than 28.1 overs.

Having lost Brian Bennett (0) in the first over, they were quickly in trouble as Brendan Taylor (7), back from a three-and-a-half year ICC suspension, followed him back to the pavilion with Henry (2-16) removing both openers.

 

When experienced batter Sikandar Raza (4) fell, the score was 54-5 and Foulkes ran through the tail.

"It's obviously been disappointing, specially the way we finished today," Ervine said.

"But we had a really tough, high-skilled opposition and it shows where we stand as a team in the Test circuit."

Source: REUTERS
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
