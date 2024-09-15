Soccer PIX: Real, PSG, Bayern, Milan record big wins

IMAGE: Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their second goal with Vinicius Junior. Photograph: Vincent West / Reuters IMAGE: Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their second goal with Vinicius Junior.

Vinicius, Mbappe penalties give Real Madrid 2-0 win at SociedadReal Madrid's Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe converted second-half penalties to give the champions a hard-fought 2-0 win at Real Sociedad in LaLiga on Saturday.

It was a high-paced, entertaining affair in the Basque Country with both sides missing a string of chances, including three strikes off the woodwork by the home side.

Real Madrid took the lead in the 58th minute with Vinicius netting a penalty after a handball by midfielder Sergio Gomez and Mbappe secured the points by scoring his spot kick in the 75th after Vinicius was fouled.

Carlo Ancelotti's Madrid team remain second but now have 11 points, one behind Barcelona who visit fifth-placed Girona on Sunday.

Bundesliga: Clinical Kane bags treble in Bayern's 6-1 demolition of promoted Kiel

IMAGE: Bayern Munich's Harry Kane scores their sixth goal from the penalty spot to complete a hat-trick. Photograph: Fabian Bimmer/ Reuters IMAGE: Bayern Munich's Harry Kane scores their sixth goal from the penalty spot to complete a hat-trick.

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane scored a hat-trick as they crushed promoted Holstein Kiel 6-1 away on Saturday to lead the Bundesliga after three matches with a maximum nine points.

It was a fourth straight win in all competitions this season under new coach Vincent Kompany and with Bayern eager to reclaim top spot after losing the title to Bayer Leverkusen last term.

Bayern are first on nine points, two clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig in third.

The Bavarians, who welcome Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Tuesday, enjoyed an explosive opening to the match, netting three times in the first 13 minutes as Kiel made a disastrous start peppered with defensive errors.

Jamal Musiala slotted home after the hosts repeatedly failed to clear the ball in the first minute and England forward Kane doubled their lead six minutes later following a mistake by Lewis Holtby, whose pass was intercepted by Serge Gnabry.

Bayern kept up the pressure and were quickly rewarded with another defensive mistake from the nervous hosts that sent Musiala through. After dribbling past two defenders in the box, his cutback was turned in by Nicolai Remberg for an own goal.

Kane bagged his second just before the break with a shot in off the post and substitute Michael Olise slotted home on the rebound in the 65th for his first league goal before Kiel's Armin Gigovic scored a late consolation.

But England captain Kane, last season's Bundesliga top scorer, made sure of his first hat-trick of the season with a powerful penalty in stoppage time.

Serie A: Milan's four-goal blitz crush Venezia

IMAGE: AC Milan's Theo Hernandez celebrates scoring their first goal with Matteo Gabbia and teammates. Photograph: Daniele Mascolo/ Reuters IMAGE: AC Milan's Theo Hernandez celebrates scoring their first goal with Matteo Gabbia and teammates.

Four goals before the half-hour mark helped AC Milan to thrash Venezia 4-0 for a resounding Serie A home win on Saturday.

Milan had a disappointing start to the season, with two draws and a loss, but they delivered an impressive performance on Saturday to secure their first win of the campaign.

Theo Hernandez gave Milan the lead just two minutes in with a shot from a tight angle which deflected off Venezia keeper Jesse Joronen's legs and into the net.

The hosts doubled their lead 14 minutes later when a low corner reached Youssouf Fofana, who flicked it past the near post and into the net.

Things got worse for Venezia when Joronen brought down Tammy Abraham after spilling the ball in the box, allowing Christian Pulisic to convert the penalty in the 25th minute.

Four minutes later, it was Abraham's turn to convert from the penalty spot after a VAR review confirmed Joel Schingtiennes' foul on Rafael Leao.

Ligue 1: PSG reclaim top spot after 3-1 comeback win over Brest

IMAGE: Paris St Germain's Ousmane Dembele and Joao Neves celebrate after Fabian Ruiz scores their second goal. Photograph: Abdul Saboor/ Reuters IMAGE: Paris St Germain's Ousmane Dembele and Joao Neves celebrate after Fabian Ruiz scores their second goal.

Paris St Germain moved back to the top of Ligue 1 with a 3-1 home win over Brest thanks to an Ousmane Dembele double and Fabian Ruiz's brilliant strike on Saturday.

Fabian and Dembele scored in an 80-second spell late in the second half to help reigning champions PSG reach a perfect 12 points from four games, two clear of Olympique de Marseille and AS Monaco, who both won earlier on Saturday.

"Brest are a good team, with some very good players. It's always difficult against them. It's a good feeling to win in front of our fans," PSG coach Luis Enrique told DAZN.