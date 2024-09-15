When Dhoni Lost His Cool...

IMAGE: After M S Dhoni got angry, no one in the team dared to look at him. Photograph: BCCI

While Mahendra Singh Dhoni is renowned for his calm demeanour on the cricket field, former Chennai Super Kings team-mate Subramaniam Badrinath has revealed a surprising side to the legendary captain.

In a recent interview with Inside Sport, Badrinath shared a story about Dhoni losing his cool in the CSK dressing room.

The incident occurred during the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League, when CSK faced defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in a low-scoring match at the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.

Despite Albie Morkel's impressive bowling performance, CSK's batters faltered.

'He is also a human...he has lost his cool,' Badrinath recalls. 'But that has never happened on the field. He would never let the opposition know that he has lost his cool. In this match against RCB in Chennai, we were chasing 110 odd. We lost wickets in a cluster there and we ended up losing the match.'

The former India batter added that the incident happened after his dismissal to Anil Kumble for only 1 off 3.

He described Dhoni's reaction: 'I got out to a lap shot against Anil Kumble. I was LBW. So, I was standing inside the dressing room, and he was coming inside, where there was a small water bottle. MS just kicked it out of the park. I was like, 'S**t, oh my god!' Nobody wants to see that.

'We just couldn't make eye contact with him. We were all trying to stay away from him. But that was it. He did not say anything. There was no team meeting regarding that.'