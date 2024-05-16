Soccer PIX: Juve win Coppa Italia; Atletico seal UCL spot

IMAGES from football matches played across Europe on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Juventus' Danilo celebrates with the trophy and teammates after winning the Coppa Italia final, beating Atalanta, at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy. Photograph: Alberto Lingria/Reuters

Juventus beat Atalanta 1-0 to win a record-extending 15th Coppa Italia on Wednesday as an early strike by Dusan Vlahovic earned Massimiliano Allegri's side their first trophy in three years.

Juve, who hold both the record for most Italian Cup finals played (22) and won, had not lifted any silverware since they won the competition in 2020-21, when they also beat Atalanta in the final.

Allegri, meanwhile, became the first coach to win the Coppa Italia five times after Sven-Goran Eriksson and Roberto Mancini lifted the trophy on four occasions.

"Very happy for the boys, they brought joy to the club, to the fans and to me. Winning is never easy, but it is in our DNA," Allegri told a press conference.

"If I am no longer the Juventus coach next year, I will leave a strong team. The club will make its evaluations."

Vlahovic put Juventus in front in the fourth minute when he latched onto a pass from Andrea Cambiaso and broke inside the box to send the ball past goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi from around the penalty spot.

Vlahovic, who also found the net when they lost the final to Inter Milan in 2022 (4-2), became the third Juve player to score in two Coppa Italia finals after John Charles (1958-59, 1959-60) and Savino Bellini (1937-38, 1941-42).

"I find it difficult to speak, I can only thank everyone," Vlahovic told Mediaset.

"We know the difficulties we faced, in the end we achieved the objectives set at the beginning of the year. I'm sorry for the Scudetto, but Inter deservedly won it.

"We are very happy, but next year we must aim to win everything. Juventus' DNA requires this."

The Serbia striker thought he doubled the lead in the 72nd minute, nodding home a lofted Cambiaso cross after the ball bounced in front of Carnesecchi and went into the net, but the goal was disallowed for an offside.

Juve quickly switched to defending their lead, creating chances on the counter attack, while preventing Atalanta from registering a single shot on target in the entire game.

Gian Piero Gasperini's side had more possession throughout the match but an effort from outside the box by striker Ademola Lookman that hit the post in the 80th minute turned out to be their best chance.

Atalanta, who next Wednesday face Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final, have reached two different finals for the first time in a single season.

It was Atalanta's fifth straight Coppa Italia final defeat after they won their sole title in 1962-63.

Griezmann hat-trick downs Getafe as Atletico Madrid seal Champions League spot

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann scored a hat-trick in a 3-0 LaLiga win at Getafe on Wednesday as they sealed Champions League qualification.

Diego Simeone's side are fourth on 73 points, 11 ahead of fifth-placed Athletic Bilbao, who lost 2-1 against Celta Vigo, with two games remaining.

The French forward opened the scoring in the 27th minute from Rodrigo De Paul's through ball and they repeated the trick before the break as Griezmann flicked a pinpoint pass past goalkeeper David Soria.

Griezmann completed his hat-trick in the 51st minute with a fine finish under Soria's legs following a Samuel Lino pass into the box.

It was Griezmann's second hat-trick of the season, after he also bagged three in a 3-0 win at Celta Vigo in October.

PSG end Nice's hopes of a Champions League spot

Paris St Germain beat 10-man Nice 2-1 away in Ligue 1 on Wednesday, leaving the hosts with no chance of a top-four finish.

PSG, who have already clinched the title and are preparing for the Coupe de France final on May 25, have 73 points, while Nice are fifth on 54 points. With one match remaining, they are four points behind fourth-placed Brest, ensuring they cannot qualify for the Champions League.

Bradley Barcola opened the scoring for Luis Enrique's side in the 18th minute and Yoram Zague added a second five minutes later.

Nice managed to get on the scoreboard before the break through Mohamed-Ali Cho who was played in by Jeremie Boga.

However, their hopes of an equaliser were hit when Melvin Bard was sent off in the 75th minute for a foul on Barcola.