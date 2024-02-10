Soccer PIX: Dortmund cruise past Freiburg; Betis win

A round-up of football matches played across European leagues on Friday.

Malen double helps Dortmund cruise past Freiburg 3-0

IMAGE: Borussia Dortmund's Donyell Malen celebrates his goal against Freiburg. Photograph: Kind courtesy ari/X

Donyell Malen scored twice to help Borussia Dortmund to a 3-0 victory over visitors Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Friday and tighten their grip on fourth spot.

The Dutch forward had come close with a bicycle kick before he threaded a shot past three Freiburg defenders in the 16th minute.

He then timed his run perfectly to latch on to a Niclas Fuellkrug pass and rifle in from a tight angle deep in first-half stoppage time for his ninth league goal. Germany international Fuellkrug headed in their third goal in the 87th.

Dortmund, who face PSV Endhoven later in February for their Champions League last 16 first leg, are fourth in the standings on 40 points, as many as third-placed VfB Stuttgart. RB Leipzig, fifth on 36, travel to Augsburg on Saturday.

The game was interrupted twice with fans throwing chocolate coins and tennis balls onto the pitch in protest to a planned investor deal with the league.

Real Betis down Cadiz in La Liga

IMAGE: Real Betis' Johnny Cardoso put on a spectacular performance against Cadiz. Photograph: Screengrab/X

US midfielder Johnny Cardoso turned in a man-of-the-match performance to help Real Betis beat a struggling Cadiz 2-0 and move into sixth place in thee La Liga on Friday.

Betis leapfrogged Real Sociedad and Valencia into sixth.

Betis was missing its top goal-scorer Isco, out for several weeks with a thigh injury, but his absence was barely noticed as the visitor took the lead after five minutes. Cardoso won the ball on the right flank and his cut back was swept home first time by Willian José.

Pablo Fornals made it 2-0 less than a minute into the second half when he curled a superb left-foot strike past the outstretched hand of Jeremias Ledesma.

Cardoso was signed from Brazilian club Internacional in January.

Real Madrid top the La Liga, two points ahead of Girona. They meet on Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Empoli grab late win

Empoli continued its excellent form to extend unbeaten run to four games, defeating Salernitana 3-1 in Serie A on Friday.

Empoli rose four places to 15th.

The visitor was fortunate to take the lead midway through the first half. Nicolò Cambiaghi's cross from the left took a deflection off the head of defender Alessandro Zanoli and looped over his stranded goalkeeper.

Shon Weissman equalised after 69 minutes for Salernitana with a glancing header from Antonio Candreva's right cross.

M'Baye Niang then converted from the penalty spot three minutes from time before Matteo Cancellieri adding the third goal with a fine breakaway finish in injury time.

Inter Milan are at the top of the Serie A, four points clear of Juventus and with a game in hand.

Metz draw at Marseille to end losing streak

Metz snapped a seven-game losing streak by holding ten-men Marseille to a 1-1 draw on Friday.

After 30 minutes, Marseille captain Samuel Gigot was sent off for a foul but Metz could not make the most of its numerical advantage.

Cameroon striker Faris Moumbagna put Marseille ahead after 56 minutes before Matthieu Udol equalised five minutes later for Metz with a diving header.

Metz remained third from the bottom of Ligue 1, one point ahead of Lorient and two clear of bottom club Clermont. Only Clermont has fewer goals.

The one point at home has lifted Marseille one place into seventh.

Paris Saint-Germain leads Ligue 1 by eight points from Nice.