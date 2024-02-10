Kohli to miss rest of Test series; Rahul, Jadeja back

IMAGE: This is the first time that Virat Kohli will miss a home Test series. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Virat Kohli will remain unavailable for selection for the remainder of the series due to personal reasons, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Saturday while naming the squad for the 3rd Test in Rajkot, starting February 15.

'The Board fully respects and supports Mr. Kohli’s decision,'

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in the statement.

KL Rahul and Ravindra have been included in the squad but the BCCI stated that 'the participation of Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul is subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI medical team'.

Young batter Sarfaraz Khan and young paceman Akash Deep have been included in the squad while Mohammed Siraj also returns from the 3rd Test.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul*, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep