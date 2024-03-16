Soccer PIX: Bologna cement top four spot; Leipzig hammer Cologne

IMAGES from the soccer matches played across European leagues on Friday.

Bologna edge Empoli

IMAGE: FC players celebrate after their win over Empoli. Photograph: FC Bologna/X

Bologna's Giovanni Fabbian scored in added time to snatch a 1-0 win at lowly Empoli and consolidate their hold on fourth spot in Serie A on Friday as they battle for a Champions League place.

Bologna have 54 points, six ahead of AS Roma in fifth, while Atalanta and Napoli are also chasing European qualification with 47 and 44 points respectively. Empoli are 17th with 25 points.

Substitute Fabbian was in the right place to put home the rebound from goalkeeper Elia Caprile, who could not hold a long-range attempt four minutes into stoppage time.

Fabbian netted the decider after several wasted chances in a match played in heavy rain at Stadio Carlo Castellani.

Leipzig up to fourth with 5-1 thrashing of Cologne

IMAGE: RB Leipzig players celebrate on scoring against Cologne. Photograph: RB Leipzig/X

RB Leipzig demolished struggling FC Cologne 5-1 helped by two goals from Lois Openda in the Bundesliga on Friday as they edged into fourth place in the race for a Champions League spot.

Leipzig are on 49 points, two ahead of Borussia Dortmund, who host Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday. Cologne are 16th in the relegation playoff spot with 18 points.

Leipzig's Xavi Simmons struck in the 15th minute but the home side equalised three minutes later when Sargis Adamyan met Eric Martel's header following a corner kick.

The visitors went ahead again in the 63rd as Simmons crossed for Openda to score and the Belgian netted again four minutes later with a fine header for his 19th league goal of the season.

Amadou Haidara then made it 4-1 with a long-range effort in the 70th minute before substitute Yussuf Poulsen wrapped up the resounding victory eight minutes from the end.

Real Sociedad beats Cadiz for first home win since November

Real Sociedad recorded their first home win in the LaLiga since November when Mike Merino and Arsen Zakharyan scored to beat Cadiz 2-0

Merino claimed his third goal in three games after 28 minutes and Zakharyan scored three minutes after coming on as a substitute midway through the second period.

The win left Sociedad in sixth place in La Liga, four points ahead of Real Betis and seven behind Athletic Bilbao.

Cadiz stayed third from bottom, two points adrift of Celta Vigo, which sacked former Liverpool and Everton coach Rafael Benitez on Wednesday.

Lyon down Toulouse in thriller

Irish defender Jake O'Brien scored a late winner for Lyon in an edgge of the seat 3-2 win at Toulouse in Ligue 1.

The victory opened a five-point gap between Lyon in 10th and Toulouse in 11th and extended Lyon's recent fine run.

Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette, back after injury, put the visitors 1-0 ahead after 32 minutes with his 10th goal in 10 league games.

However, Toulouse bounced back at the start of the second half with a quick double from Thijs Dallinga and Vincent Sierro.

Lyon equalized through Rayan Cherki and then nine minutes from time his corner was headed home to O'Brien for Lyon to take all three points.