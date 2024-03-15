News
Champions League quarterfinal draw is out...

March 15, 2024 17:15 IST
Man City draw Real Madrid, Barca face PSG

PSG face Barca in the 4th quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League

IMAGE: PSG face Barca in the 4th quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. Photograph: UEFA Champions League/X

Defending champions Manchester City will play record winners Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals while Barcelona take on Paris St Germain after the draw was held at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon on Friday.

Arsenal returned to the quarter-finals for the first time in 14 years and they play Bayern Munich which will give the German club's star striker Harry Kane -- who has scored 36 goals this season -- another crack at his former north London rivals

 

Paris St Germain, who are seeking their first Champions League title, will take on Barcelona while Atletico Madrid face Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, which means all three Spanish teams have the opportunity to reach the semi-finals.

The path to the semi-finals was also set, with Manchester City and Premier League leaders Arsenal on a collision course if they advance.

The quarter-final draw was the last in the current format with UEFA adopting an all-new format from the 2024-25 season onwards.

The Champions League final will be held on June 1 at the 90,000-capacity Wembley Stadium in London.

QUARTER-FINALS

Quarter final 1: Arsenal v Bayern Munich

Quarter final 2: Atletico Madrid v Borussia Dortmund

Quarter final 3: Real Madrid v Manchester City

Quarter final 4: Paris St Germain v Barcelona

SEMI-FINALS

Semi-final 1: Winner of Q/F 2 v Winner of Q/F 4

Semi-final 1: Winner of Q/F 1 v Winner of Q/F 3

* Teams mentioned first will play the first leg at home

SCHEDULE

Quarter-final first legs: April 9-10

Quarter-final second legs: April 16-17

Semi-final first legs: April 30-May 1

Semi-final second legs: May 7-8

FINAL

Wembley Stadium: June 1

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
