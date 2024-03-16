News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: How Mumbai celebrated Ranji Trophy win

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: March 16, 2024 08:59 IST
Captain Ajinkya Rahane and his teammates celebrated their Ranji Trophy victory with Maharashtra Cricket Association officials, in Mumbai on Friday. 

Joining in their revelry was India captain Rohit Sharma who has represented Mumbai in first-class cricket in the past.

 

Here are clicks from an evening celebrating Mumbai's memorable triumph...

Mumbai players celebrate their Ranji Trophy victory with MCA officials on Friday

IMAGE: Mumbai players celebrate their Ranji Trophy victory with support staff on Friday. Photographs: Mumbai Cricket Association

Rohit Sharma with Prithvi Shaw

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma with Prithvi Shaw.

Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane with MCA President Amol Kale.

IMAGE: Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane with MCA President Amol Kale.

Shardul Thakur with a friend

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur is all smiles.

Shreyas Iyer with the Ranji Trophy

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer with the Ranji Trophy.

Rohit Sharma with the boys from the Mumbai team

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma with the boys from the Mumbai team.

Ajinkya Rahane with MCA Secretary Ajinkya Naik

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane with MCA Secretary Ajinkya Naik. Photograph: Mumbai Cricket Association

Mumbai player Musheer Khan with Ajinkya Naik with the Ranji Trophy

IMAGE: Mumbai player Musheer Khan with Ajinkya Naik with the Ranji Trophy.

Musheer Khan with Amol Kale and Ajinkya Naik 

IMAGE: Musheer Khan with Amol Kale and Ajinkya Naik.
