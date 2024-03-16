PIX: How Mumbai celebrated Ranji Trophy win

Captain Ajinkya Rahane and his teammates celebrated their Ranji Trophy victory with Maharashtra Cricket Association officials, in Mumbai on Friday.

Joining in their revelry was India captain Rohit Sharma who has represented Mumbai in first-class cricket in the past.

Here are clicks from an evening celebrating Mumbai's memorable triumph...

IMAGE: Mumbai players celebrate their Ranji Trophy victory with support staff on Friday. Photographs: Mumbai Cricket Association

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma with Prithvi Shaw.

IMAGE: Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane with MCA President Amol Kale.

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur is all smiles.

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer with the Ranji Trophy.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma with the boys from the Mumbai team.

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane with MCA Secretary Ajinkya Naik. Photograph: Mumbai Cricket Association

IMAGE: Mumbai player Musheer Khan with Ajinkya Naik with the Ranji Trophy.

IMAGE: Musheer Khan with Amol Kale and Ajinkya Naik.