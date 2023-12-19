News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Soccer: Man City fined 120,000 pounds by FA

Soccer: Man City fined 120,000 pounds by FA

December 19, 2023 09:16 IST
Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland and Mateo Kovacic remonstrate with referee Simon Hooper late in the game against Tottenham Hotspur, on December 3, after he stopped play when Jack Grealish was through on goal for a foul on Haaland in the build-up, having previously waved play-on.

IMAGE: Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland and Mateo Kovacic remonstrate with referee Simon Hooper late in the game against Tottenham Hotspur, on December 3, after he stopped play when Jack Grealish was through on goal for a foul on Haaland in the build-up, having previously waved play-on. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

Manchester City have been fined 120,000 pounds ($151,740) by the Football Association after their players surrounded a match official during their dramatic 3-3 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League earlier this month.

Several City players surrounded referee Simon Hooper late in the game on December 3 after he stopped play when Jack Grealish was through on goal for a foul on Erling Haaland in the build-up, having previously waved play-on.

 

"Manchester City FC admitted that they failed to ensure their players did not behave in an improper way during the 94th minute. An independent Regulatory Commission imposed this sanction following a hearing," the FA said on Monday.

City drew a third successive league match when Tottenham Hotspur's Dejan Kulusevski headed a 90th-minute equaliser after Grealish's 81st-minute goal looked to have secured the win.

Eriksen sends message of support to Lockyer following cardiac arrest

Manchester United's Christian Eriksen, who collapsed on the pitch playing for Denmark at Euro 2020, has sent a message of support to Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer who suffered a cardiac arrest during Saturday's Premier League game at Bournemouth.

The match was abandoned in the 65th minute with the score 1-1 after Lockyer collapsed on the pitch with no other player near him.

"Well first of all, I hope he's okay," midfielder Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest himself during Denmark's Euro 2020 game against Finland in June 2021, told BetFred.

"I've read and seen what's happened and I hope he's okay, takes his time, is in a healthy way and his family are there to support him. I cross my fingers that he's fine.

"My advice to him would be to make the best decision you can. Listen to the doctors and if (they) tell you to maybe do something else then respect that.

"There's nothing that's going to hold you back, but in the end it all depends on how he's feeling and what the doctors are saying. He has to make the decision with his family on what's next, but he should take his time and focus on himself."

The Welsh centre back also collapsed in Luton's promotion playoff final win in May and later had surgery to fix an atrial fibrillation, before he was given the green light to continue his playing career.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
