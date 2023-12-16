SOCCER PIX: Spurs win to stay on heels of top four; Juve miss chance to go top

IMAGE: Nottingham Forest's Harry Toffolo in action with Tottenham Hotspur's Destiny Udogie and Guglielmo Vicario. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 away with goals by Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski for a second straight win that nudged them closer to the Premier League top four on Friday although they had midfielder Yves Bissouma sent off late on.

Ange Postecoglou's Spurs outfit started the season in scintillating form before being hobbled by injuries but got back on track with a 4-1 home win over Newcastle United and followed that with victory in a tricky-looking game at the City Ground.

Driven on by inspirational captain Son Heung-min, the visitors looked the slicker side from the start and were duly rewarded when Richarlison guided home a header in first-half stoppage time from a brilliant Kulusevski cross.

It was the Brazilian's third goal in two games, a welcome burst after previously struggling to score for Spurs.

Swede Kulusevski sealed the win himself in the 65th minute when he picked up a loose pass from Forest keeper Matt Turner, sidestepped Moussa Niakhate and smashed the ball into the net.

IMAGE: Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison celebrates scoring their first goal with Pape Matar Sarr. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Forest got a boost when Bissouma was shown a red card after a VAR review for a dangerous foul five minutes later but were unable to cut the deficit, extending a winless run to six games.

"It's a tough game here, you have to earn whatever you get," said Postecoglou, "They (Forest) are obviously pretty desperate for points. For the most part, we stayed pretty calm and composed ... I'm really pleased."

The result left Tottenham on the edge of top four Champions League qualifying places. They remain fifth but are now level on 33 points with Manchester City and four points behind leaders Liverpool, albeit having played a game more than their rivals.

Steve Clarke's Forest are 16th on 14 points, five points above the drop zone in their second season since promotion.

At 1-0 down, the hosts thought they might have equalised when Anthony Elanga poked home for close-range, but his effort was ruled offside by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

IMAGE: Tottenham Hotspur's Destiny Udogie in action with Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

After the sending off, Spurs came under more pressure, with Guglielmo Vicario producing a brilliant save on the line with his leg from a Harry Toffolo header, then seeing the ball bounce off both the post and him from a Neco Williams shot.

"We are in a little dip at the moment in form," said Williams. "This is football. We have to stick together and the results will come eventually.

"You saw the crowd today, they love the manager and we love the manager as well. We believe in him and the fans believe in him, it is just a matter of time to pick up the results."

Kulusevski was buzzing after his goal and assist, saying life was good for Spurs under Postecoglou. "If I could choose my football, this is my football, attack, very fun training sessions, aim high always ... play to win," he said.

IMAGE: Juventus' Federico Chiesa celebrates scoring their first goal with Dusan Vlahovic. Photograph: Massimo Pinca/Reuters

Juve draw at Genoa

Juventus were held to a 1-1 draw at Genoa as Federico Chiesa's first-half penalty was cancelled out by Albert Gudmundsson after the break, leaving the visitors a point off top spot in Serie A.

Massimiliano Allegri's side are second on 37 points behind Inter Milan, who visit Lazio on Sunday. Genoa are 14th with 16 points, four points clear of the relegation zone.

"It's not easy to play against Genoa," Allegri told Mediaset. "We have to grow in scoring because this is the only way we can stay at the top of the table.

"We needed more calmness and brightness, but it's an important point that continues the positive streak and the performance made me happy."

The visitors took the lead after 28 minutes thanks to Chiesa, who made no mistake from the penalty spot after being brought down by goalkeeper Josep Martinez.

IMAGE: Juventus' Fabio Miretti in action with Genoa's Stefano Sabelli. Photograph: Massimo Pinca/Reuters

Genoa levelled three minutes into the second half after a fine passing build-up left Gudmundsson with an opportunity in front of goal to fire past keeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Juventus came close to a last-minute winner but Martinez made a brilliant save to keep out Bremer's close-range effort after a corner.

"We have to improve, sometimes we get caught up in the frenzy. There have always been things to improve, not only today," Juve midfielder Manuel Locatelli told DAZN.

"We conceded a goal that we usually don't concede, these things can happen, but then you have to react. Opportunities must be seized. We have to take the leap of scoring more and closing out games.

Juve next play at mid-table Frosinone next Saturday.

"There's regret, we wanted to come here and win. Now we have to work for Frosinone. We have the same hunger as always. The spirit is the right one to move forward," Locatelli added.