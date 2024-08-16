News
Singer Ed Sheeran buys stake in EPL club

Singer Ed Sheeran buys stake in EPL club

August 16, 2024 15:31 IST
Pop singer Ed Sheeran is now a minority stakeholder in the club he's supported from childhood

IMAGE: Pop singer Ed Sheeran is now a minority stakeholder in the club he's supported from childhood. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Singer Ed Sheeran fulfilled "any football fan's dream" and purchased a minority stake in his hometown club, the newly-promoted Premier League side Ipswich Town.

Sheeran's total stake in the club is 1.4% and he will not join their board, Ipswich said in a statement on Thursday.

But the artiste, who often attends Ipswich's home matches, will have an executive box at the Portman Road Stadium, the club added.

 

"Really excited to announce that I have bought a small percentage of my hometown football club Ipswich Town," Sheeran, 33, posted on Instagram.

"It’s any football fan's dream to be an owner in the club they support and I feel so grateful for the opportunity.

"I’ve lived in Suffolk since I was three, and although I have travelled the world and sometimes feel like an outsider in big cities, Suffolk and Ipswich have always made me feel part of a community and protected. It’s such a joy to be a fan of Ipswich Town."

Ipswich, who earned an automatic promotion after finishing second in the English Championship last season, begin their Premier League campaign at home against Liverpool on Saturday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
